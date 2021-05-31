



Over 60% of adults in the Waterloo region receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The task force in the area has announced that 317,496 vaccinations have been given in the area. This is 13,228 more vaccinations than reported on Friday. read more: Two COVID-19 variant cases in the Waterloo region associated with outbreaks at the Nunavut mine Currently, 61.81% of all adults are receiving doses, and the total population is said to have dropped to 49.58%. Of the more than 580,000 people in the region, only 20,919 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It accounts for 4.49 percent of the population over the age of 18 and 3.55 percent of the total population.















Behind the ledger, Waterloo Public Health reported only 31 new positive tests for coronavirus on Monday, increasing the total number of cases in the region to 15,961. The story continues under the ad The 7-day average number of daily cases of new COVID-19 has decreased to 40.3, which is 49.2 last Tuesday after the holiday weekend. Trend story Rare COVID-19 blood clots associated with the cold virus, according to German scientists

Former “Tarzan” actor of seven killed in a Tennessee plane crash An additional 46 people were removed from the virus, boosting the total number of cases resolved to 15,368. Again, no new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, with 256 deaths, including four in May. This leaves 325 active COVID-19 cases in the region, more than 100 less than those reported last Tuesday (430). After one was reported in a medical service, the number of active outbreaks dropped to nine. Over the weekend, a new outbreak was declared at Wilfrid Laurier University and the restaurant industry. read more: Ontario reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost three months Elsewhere, Ontario made 916 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Monday will be less than 1,000 for the first time in almost three months. Currently, the total number of states is 531,459. The number of cases on Monday has also seen the least increase per day since mid-February (when 847 new cases were recorded on February 17). 1,033 new cases were recorded on Sunday and 1,057 were recorded on Saturday. The story continues under the ad According to monday report, 226 cases in Toronto, 165 cases in the Peel area, 85 cases in the York area, 67 cases in the Durham area, 52 cases in Hamilton, and 50 cases in Ottawa. All other local public health departments reported less than 50 new cases in state reports. With an additional 13 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 8,757. — Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

