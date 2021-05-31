More than 4,600 people on Mayor Windsor’s US vaccine “waiting list”

Thousands of Wind Solits have joined the waiting list set by Mayor Drew Dilkens in case Canadians get a green light from Ottawa to access the COVID-19 vaccine from the US supply.

Dickens launched a website on Friday, and Mayor Andrew Terizevsky said in an email Monday that more than 4,600 residents had registered.

According to Teliszewsky, the website was quickly set up by communications staff at “no additional cost to the city of Windsor”.

The Dickens list is for anyone interested in receiving a second dose of Pfizer-BioNtech Shot from a vaccine supply that is not used in the United States. This may allow you to get the final dose sooner than you would like. Canada.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to bring these surplus vaccines from Michigan to Windsor-Essex and keep them out of landfills,” Dickens said on Friday.

According to the mayor, medical leaders in Michigan are providing the city with excess vaccine.

Dickens has proposed many possible solutions to the federal government, including busting residents across borders for vaccination and drive-through clinics to take advantage of the supply.

David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, is also promoting access to vaccines that are not used in Michigan.

Earlier this month, Health Canada officials wrote to him that Canadians traveling in the state to obtain the vaccine could be exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement when returning to the country. But Within a few days the agency overturned that decision..

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Health Officer at Windsor-Essex, said it would be helpful if the region could instead have access to some of the supply across national borders.

“The sooner we get it, the better it will be,” he said in a daily briefing at the Health Unit on Monday.