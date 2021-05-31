18 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in London on Monday

Recent development:

Ontario reports 916 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, The lowest since mid-February.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit prioritizes appointments for initial doses for people 12 years and older.

Thirty patients are being treated for COVID-related illnesses at local hospitals, 11 of whom are receiving critical care.

What is the latest status in the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with no additional deaths.

There were 66 collections on Monday and 260 active cases in the area. The number of active cases has decreased by more than 53% since last week.

The average for 7 days on a daily basis is 30.

The London Health Sciences Center reports 30 COVID-19 patients at a local hospital, 11 of whom are receiving critical care.

The virus test is positive and there are less than 5 staff members isolated.

Health unit prioritizes first vaccination for all persons over 12 years old

Following the Ford government Announcement of accelerated second dosing appointment on Friday, MLHU states that it will continue to prioritize the first booking for anyone over the age of 12. The second booking for people over 80 will start next week.

Health units say that in some areas there is more supply than is needed to seek the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but in Middlesex-London this is not the case.

“In line with state instructions, appointments for a second dose to most recipients will continue to be scheduled at longer intervals to maximize the number of individuals who can benefit from the first dose of the vaccine as soon as possible. Will be done, “says MLHU. statement.

For more information on booking the first dose, see Health Unit website..

COVID-19 inside and outside the region

Southwestern Public Health reported 26 new cases across Elgin-Oxford on Monday with no deaths. There are currently 52 proceedings in progress in the region.

Huron Perth Public Health posted 12 additional cases in the area, with 47 active cases.

Meanwhile, there were 916 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, with an additional 13 deaths.

Ford government Replace Dr. David Williams, Director of State Health, with Dr. Keeran Moore..