Workplace infections that result in higher COVID-19 rates in Manitoba’s ethnic community, doctors say

According to doctors in the Manitoba Intensive Care Unit, the state revisits vaccine deployment and the definition of essential workers to address the growing gap in COVID-19 prevalence between colored and white communities. need to do it.

“Our clear impression is that there are quite a few workplace clusters that have not been documented or reported by public health,” said Dr. Anand Kumar.

He said that about 75% of the people Kumar sees in the ICU are members of minority groups, and most of them are front-line workers who cannot work from home.

Data released by the state government last week show that newcomer communities, especially those in Southeast Asia, Africa, South Asia and the Philippines, have higher per capita rates than any other group.

Chris Onton, Vice Chairman of the Philippine Heritage Council in Manitoba, said that many members of these communities work in front-line jobs such as the food service industry, retail and healthcare.

“Therefore, due to the nature of their profession, they are in close proximity to the coronavirus, not the working people. [in] You can choose a much safer office just by working from home. “

Many people in these communities also live in multigenerational households. Key workers take the virus home and the virus spreads to other families. In particular, more contagious concerns have taken hold in Manitoba.

“Basically, we see many family clusters that include multiple members of the same family in the hospital, in the ICU, or both,” Kumar said.

Widening the gap

In May, about 39% of infected people were white, with 61% of blacks, indigenous peoples and people of color combined, but only 37% of Manitoba’s population.

This is in contrast to the second wave of pandemics, where the Caucasian and BIPOC communities shared very similar infection rates.

The latest data also suggest that a higher proportion of Caucasian Manitova are vaccinated, but racial and ethnic data will be collected in the Vaccination Agreement until May 10. did not.

Many factors can explain this, including the Manitoba vaccination campaign focusing on speed and prioritizing supersites that may not be the most accessible sites for some communities. .. -The conditioning team during the technical briefing last Wednesday.

Anderson also said that some people hesitate to get vaccinated because of the negative experience and distrust of the past health care system.

Risk of stigma

Ontong questioned whether the state should publish data on transmission rates between different racial and ethnic groups, fearing that it could lead to further stigma.

“People may think that there are many cases in this particular community, so they should be avoided, or they may have the virus, but that’s not entirely true. “He said.

Last Wednesday, Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader at the state’s Vaccine Task Force, said messaging focuses on attracting people and addressing their concerns, rather than blaming them for their situation. Should be guessed.

Currently, everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the vaccine, but the supply of the vaccine remains limited.

Kumar said the state should consider prioritizing those who work in front-line jobs.

“For example, if you’re 21 and need to work in a grocery store or food processing, or if you’re a 30-year-old woman working in a meat processing factory, you don’t have to do that and you can work from home. It should be prioritized over potential peers. “

He also wants to rethink who the state considers to be an essential worker.

“Is it essential to continue indoor construction? Is it really essential to manufacture items that are not related to this crisis?”

Onton encourages everyone to do their homework and weigh the pros and cons of getting vaccinated.

“So far, this is the only thing we have for COVID-19,” he said.