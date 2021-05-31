FDA warns about fake fertility claims for some supplements





According to the US Food and Drug Administration



Women struggling to get pregnant should be aware of false dietary supplements that claim to help treat infertility and other reproductive health problems. Authorities warned that such supplements have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and may prevent patients from looking for effective and approved drugs. “These childbirth aids seek to benefit from the vulnerabilities and frustrations that many may feel due to the difficulty of getting pregnant,” the FDA said in a news release. “Relying on ineffective, unproven products can be a waste of time and money and can lead to illness and serious injury.” Authorities said most of these unapproved drugs are sold online and many are mislabeled as dietary supplements. “It’s important to know that these products are not based on proven ones. Scientific information, And they have not been reviewed for safety and efficacy, “said the FDA. Unproven seller infertility Or pregnancy-related treatments often make unsupported claims about the expected effectiveness of the product, including fake consumer voices. The FDA said the fake testimonial contained the following statement: “You get pregnant very early and will give birth to a healthy child, regardless of how severe or chronic the infertility is.”

“… a perfect natural alternative to fertility medications and invasive treatments.”

“It’s the perfect birth supplement to increase your chances of getting pregnant and improve your in vitro fertilization success rate.”

“… Treating infertility … Effective in preventing the recurrence of recurrent pregnancy loss in early pregnancy.” Other false claims include “one product does everything” or “miracle treatment” or “scientific progress” or “all treatments”. Before purchasing or using a commercial product, including one labeled as Diet supplements, You should consult your healthcare provider, the FDA said. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 12% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 in the United States have difficulty getting pregnant or extending their gestation period. The FDA warns that common supplement ingredients can harm the foetation For more information:

The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Infertility treatment .. Provided by the US Food and Drug Administration © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved. Quote: FDA is a partial supplement obtained on May 31, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-fda-bogus-fertility-supplements.html (May 31, 2021) Warns about fake fertility claims This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

