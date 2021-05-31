Former female prisoner becomes the first person to publicly sue the NHS for mental health care in prison

Monday, May 31, 2021 20:30 BST

Farrer Damji, 54, has been convicted of 28 violations, including multiple counts of theft, fraud, stalking, and detention order violations dating back to 1995.

She spent her time in eight British prisons, following her first six months in prison on the infamous Rikers Island. New York..

After years of mental illness, psychologists diagnosed her with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2019.

Since 2013, the NHS has been in charge of medical care for prisoners in the United Kingdom, stating that “it is based on the principle that criminal offenders should have access to medical care on par with civilian patients.” ..

Damji is suing the Midwest London The NHS Foundation Trust claims that between 2014 and 2020, mental health care was repeatedly denied at HMP Bronze Field, HMP Downview, and HMP Send.

“Women are so afraid of the effects that they are very reluctant to complain about something in prison,” she told Sky News.

She currently lives Dublin, Escaped from her latest trial for violating a detention order in March 2020, she claims, because she suffered a breakdown.

According to Ministry of Justice statistics, more than 71% of the female prison population has mental health problems.

Andy Bell, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Mental Health, describes “the well-being of the poor” as the “norm” of women’s prisons.

“Many women in prison have very complex needs that come from lifelong abuse and negligence,” he said. “Therefore, the NHS is trying to meet so many needs in an environment that is inherently difficult and far from helping to provide good mental health support.”

Damji has consistently sought psychological help in prison, but says he was able to get a final diagnosis through a paid court report 20 years after his first conviction.

While working at HMP Downview in 2005, she was said to have borderline personality disorder (BPD). This is currently claimed by her lawyer to be a misdiagnosis.

Nine years later, in 2014, when she told prison officials that she had committed suicide, she returned to HMP Bronzefield and remanded her.

“I felt like I couldn’t get over what was happening to me,” she said. “I kept asking for help, but they didn’t do anything. It’s a campaign to ignore them and they shut up.”

HMP bronze field Sally It is a privately owned company using the healthcare services provided by CNWL NHS Foundation Trust.

After Mr. Damji complained about her treatment there, Congress and the Health Service ombudsman ruled in 2015 that trust violated the guidelines by refusing her psychotherapy.

They claimed she was not eligible for it because she was a remand prisoner-not a prisoner sentenced to prison.

Three years later, she was transferred to the walking HMP send, where she says she sought mental health care again.

“I was told it wasn’t a priority. They told me,’I’ll have to ask for help when I go out,'” she told Sky News.

She was released the following year, but remembered a few months later after criticizing probationary accommodation and support workers in a tweet.

Her lawyer ordered a detailed psychological report, which eventually made a complex diagnosis of PTSD.

“It makes sense not only for my childhood trauma, but also for the re-trauma of being in jail many times,” she said. “It made me angry. I was angry that my mental health made little sense to so many people and institutions.

“Why didn’t they help me years ago? Why did I spend my life inside and outside the prison?”

Damji and her legal team are seeking damages of at least £ 70,000, with the first High Court date scheduled for later this year.

Caron Heeyes, a senior associate of medical malpractice at law firm Fieldfisher, told Sky News that cases like her are rarely heard in public and are mostly resolved out of court.

“If this case continues to be debated in court and brings medical issues to public court, it may be really, really important,” she said. “It gives us a precedent to refer to when we are trying to win a proceeding for others, as it may establish some case law.”

She said the NHS has a mental health care legal obligation for prisoners, but prisoners are “at the mercy” of prison GPs and officers and are referred to experts for appointment.

“There is a dual resource problem with the NHS and prison services. No matter what you say, people will continue to suffer if it doesn’t really happen in the field,” she said.

Damji and her team are still Crowdfunding Their legal costs, including another expensive psychological report.

She says she’s trying to get mental health support IrelandHowever, I still feel “very fragile”, very vigilant, and suffering from sleep.

She is currently struggling to surrender and is unable to return to the UK to meet her family while trying to appeal a detention order in the Supreme Court.

But she says the proceedings continue her.

“There must be another way for women who experience the trauma and abuse I have and end up in the criminal justice system,” she said.

“This condition is not intended to result in poor mental health and non-functioning conditions.

“Mental health is a human right. Your right to life is your most basic human right.

“I want to make sure that the same thing doesn’t happen to others.”

The Central and Northwest London NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement:

Anyone who is experiencing mental distress or suicide can call the Samaritan at 116 123 or ask for help by email. [email protected] In England. In the United States, call the Samaritan branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.