Validation: Pfizer and Modana COVID-19 vaccines have been tested in children





Houston — The VERIFY team is working hard to dispel myths and rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, there have been many claims about the potential side effects of vaccines. We asked Dr. Ameshua Darja, a senior scalar expert in Johns Hopkins infectious disease, critical care, and emergency care, to address these concerns. Claim: Children can get COVID-19 correct: “Children are less susceptible to COVID, less likely to get a serious illness, and less likely to spread the infection, but they are not affected by this infection, just like any other human being. , Can be infected with COVID. “ Claim: Vaccines are not as effective in children as in adults False: False: “Pfizer’s clinical trial data, which has been approved for vaccines in people over the age of 12, shows that the vaccine is actually more effective in children than in adults. Looking at immunogenicity data, this vaccine is It’s very effective not only for children but also for adults, “says Adalja. Claim: Vaccines can cause autism False: False: “There is no evidence that any vaccine can cause autism. This is a myth that has been spread and perpetuated for too long, and many people are unvaccinated and dangerous. There is no link between the vaccine and autism, “said Adalja. Claim: Vaccines can affect childbirth in later years False: False: “There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine affects childbirth. This is a conspiracy theory that was eventually published on social media and then launched essentially without the evidence behind it. It really discouraged women of reproductive age from being vaccinated because of their own disadvantages. I worked at the ER on Monday and saw two COVID patients, both of whom were unvaccinated. Was a pregnant woman, “said Adalja. Claim: Extensive childhood vaccination plays an important role in preventing the virus from causing serious illness in most of our population. correct: “The higher the immunity level of the population, including the immunity of the child, the better all of us will be in preventing the damage caused by COVID-19 in the case of COVID-19. Vaccine our population. The more you inoculate, the better it will be for everyone. “ Claim: Teens and young adults can develop heart disease after the second vaccination do not know: “At this point, we don’t have enough information to determine if it’s right or wrong. We’re currently investigating some of the individuals who have developed so-called myocarditis that is temporarily associated with the vaccine. This is a scattered report, which means that you were vaccinated when you were vaccinated. However, the CDC states that this is not higher than the expected background rate, and therefore the vaccine. More research needs to be done before it can be said that there is a real link between Claim: These vaccines have not been tested for child safety False: False: “Both Moderna and Pfizer conducted major clinical trials. This trial evaluated the safety of children and found that the vaccine was very safe for children. As a result, Pfizer We have obtained an emergency use permit for the age group of 12 to 15 years. “ Claim: My child can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine correct: “Vaccines cannot give you COVID. They basically contain the genetic material of the viral spike protein, not the whole virus. You cannot get COVID-19 from an approved vaccine.” Said Adalja. Claim: My child needs to get a second dose of Pfizer vaccine 3 weeks after the first vaccine correct: “The vaccine is given every three weeks, so if a child receives a single dose three weeks later, a second dose will be required to be fully vaccinated,” said Adalja. .. Claim: My child can be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines at the same office visit correct: “Vaccines and other vaccines can be given at the same time. This is very important so that children can keep up with regular vaccinations.” Claim: Natural infections are better than vaccinations False: False: “We know that natural infections provide some protection against reinfection and serious illnesses from infection, but especially for certain variants, such as the Brazilian subspecies and the southern part. It doesn’t seem to be more robust or predictable than the vaccine. An African variant that is far more re-infected in previously infected people than in fully vaccinated people, “said Adalja.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos