Health
Studies suggest that tai chi can reflect the healthy benefits of traditional exercise
New studies show that tai chi reflects the beneficial effects of traditional exercise by reducing the waist circumference of middle-aged and older adults with central obesity. This study was conducted by researchers at the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Chinese Academy of Sciences; and UCLA.
Central obesity is a major symptom of metabolic syndrome, including central obesity, dyslipidemia, hyperglycemia, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels, and High blood pressure, It all increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
543 participants were randomly assigned in a 1: 1: 1 ratio Control group No exercise intervention (n = 181), conventional exercise consisting of aerobic exercise and strength training (EX group) (n = 181), and tai chi group (TC group) (n = 181). The intervention lasted 12 weeks.
The main result was waist circumference.The secondary result is body weightBody Mass Index; High Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (HDL-C), Triglycerides, and Fasting Blood Glucose Levels.
The findings suggest that tai chi is an effective approach to the management of central obesity. This study is of great translational importance as our findings support the concept of incorporating tai chi into middle-aged and middle-aged global physical activity guidelines. Senior citizens With central obesity.
The study is published at Annual report of internal medicine..
Even if your BMI does not show obesity, increasing abdominal weight increases your risk of heart disease
Annual report of internal medicine (2021). DOI: 10.7326 / M20-7014, https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-7014
Provided by
University of California, Los Angeles
Quote: According to a survey, Tai Chi was a traditional exercise (2021) obtained on May 31, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-tai-chi-mirror-healthy-benefits.html. May 31, 2014) can reflect the health benefits
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]