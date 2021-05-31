Pharmacies offering the Covid-19 vaccine within a few weeks

Pharmacies will start offering Covid jabs within a few weeks — avoiding long journeys for people living in remote areas.

t means a trip to a local chemist’s store for a jab instead of a long drive to a large vaccination center.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said “just a few hours ago” that pharmacies and pharmacists would be allowed to take the drug from early June.

He said their approved role was what he was promoting “from day one”.

It will ease the lives of tens of thousands of people. Galway, one of Ireland’s largest counties in area, has only one vaccination center at the Ballybrit Racecourse.

When asked for vaccination, it meant a three and a half hour drive for some people living in remote Connemara, the minister said in Seanad.

He replied: “I work with HSE every week on this. The pharmacist will play a role shortly after early June.

“I think it was an update just a few hours ago and is especially important for some areas away from the vaccination center.

“I think it’s very good news.”

Minister Donnelly also mentioned what happened in the three cities when a large crowd gathered in Cork, Dublin and Galway over the weekend.

He states: “I think it’s more of an urban life than a rural life.

“People have been working together for a very long time. For many, this year was a cruel year, and I disagree with the idea that one generation was more difficult than another.

“Yes, young people had cruel times, and not the time they should socialize. Many older people also had cruel times and were afraid of their lives every day. I’ve spent it.

“I think we all understand why what happened on the weekend. We all understand it, we all understand it. And I I think national devices need to do everything they can to promote safe outdoor social interaction. That’s the message.

“At the same time, we need individuals to remain responsible for their actions. That’s what people have done and continue to do. It doesn’t matter if they’re 22 or 82.”

But he warned: “We haven’t left the forest yet. The concerns raised with me are caused by concerns about the people we are there.

“This virus is highly contagious. We are dealing with an even more contagious Indian variant.

“And even younger people who are more resilient to the disease, but not vaccinated, have very cool evidence around the long Covid.

“It means that it has a serious impact on people’s health, regardless of age. So any expression I see coming from the Ministry of Health is driven by interest in the people involved. I have come.

“So my view on this. Where did we go? We are now experiencing collective action and solidarity. We have gt to keep caring about each other.

“It’s okay for people to meet outside. It’s good for people to meet outside. We have to keep an eye on how we do it, and national equipment is every way it can. You need to promote it. “