Expanding genomic research to different ancestors will give you more and better results





Today, the Lundquist Institute is an international group of more than 400 global scholars who have conducted a genome-wide meta-analysis of data from several studies, including data on Hispanics, African Americans, and East Asians. It is led by the University of Exeter, which announced that it has provided it for the MAGIC collaboration.Published in Nature genetics, Their findings show that expanding research into different ancestors not only yields more and better results, but ultimately benefits global patient care. .. To date, nearly 87% of this type of genomic research has been done in Europeans. I am very pleased to be able to contribute to this global research. It is very important that this global study is multi-ethnic and multi-ethnic. Such multi-ethnic studies are a major strength and focus of The Lundquist’s cardiometabolic genomic epidemiology. Our study examines type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and fatty liver, and examines their risk factors and related properties such as insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and obesity. “ Dr. Jerome I. Rotter, Researcher and Director of the Institute for Translation Genomics and Population Sciences at the Lundquist Institute, and Professor of Pediatrics and Human Genetics at UCLA’s Genomics School of Medicine. The Global Study team analyzed data from a broad cohort of more than 280,000 people without diabetes. Researchers have examined the glycemic properties used to diagnose diabetes and monitor blood sugar and insulin levels. Researchers have integrated 30% of the entire cohort with individuals from East Asia, Hispanics, African Americans, South Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. By doing so, they discovered 24 loci (or genomic regions) that were more relevant to glycemic properties than would have been studied in Europeans alone. Professor Ines Barroso of the University of Exeter, who led the study, said: “Type 2 diabetes is an ever-growing global health problem, with most of the largest increases occurring outside of Europe. Different countries and cultures need to be understood, according to our research. The methods are different. It is important to ensure that we can provide a precise diabetic approach that optimizes the treatment and care of everyone. “ Dr. Ji Chen, the lead author of the University of Exeter, said: “By including an ethnically diverse cohort than if we were limiting our work to Europeans, we discovered 24 additional regions of the genome. Beyond morality, we ensure that research reflects the world’s population. Discussions to do, our work shows that this approach produces better results. “ The team found that not all loci were detected in all ancestors, but they were still useful in obtaining information about the glycemic properties of that ancestor. Co-author Cassandra Spracklen, an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said: Ancestors do not work well with people of different ancestry. This is important as healthcare moves to a more accurate approach. Not considering genetic variation by ancestors affects the ability to accurately diagnose diabetes. “ Source: Journal reference: Chen, J. , et al. (2021) Genome structure beyond the ancestors of glycemic properties. Nature Genetics. doi.org/10.1038/s41588-021-00852-9..

