Diabetes remission diets also lower blood pressure and reduce the need for medication
New studies show that many people can effectively control high blood pressure and discontinue or reduce antihypertensive drugs if they achieve and maintain significant weight loss to manage type 2 diabetes.
A weight management program developed by researchers at the University of Glasgow and Newcastle University for the Diabetes Relief Clinical Trial (DIRECT), funded by the British Diabetes Society, lowers blood pressure, reduces the need for antihypertensive drugs, and reduces the need for type 2 diabetes. Relief.
This program includes the first 12 weeks of a nutritionally complete formula diet (low calorie soup and shake), which, if fully followed, causes weight loss of 15 kg or more (2 stones or more). Diabetes and blood pressure medications were initially discontinued and resumed only when blood sugar or blood pressure increased.
The weight loss phase is followed by support for choosing food to maintain weight loss and eating wisely. Maintaining a weight loss of 15 kg freed 8 out of 10 people from type 2 diabetes for at least two years without the need for diabetes medication.
This study published in the journal Diabetology (Journal of the European Diabetes Society [EASD]), 143 people who started the diet program were examined, and more than half (78 people) of those who took high blood pressure tablets at the start (and 44 people who took two or more drugs). Overall, researchers have found that average blood pressure steadily decreases as people lose weight. And blood pressure remained low after the end of the formula diet period, and at 12 and 24 months.
For those who had not previously been treated for high blood pressure, blood pressure dropped sharply from the first week. For those who stopped their blood pressure pills, their blood pressure was slow but still dropped. Reintroduction of blood pressure tablets during the formula diet required just over a quarter (28%). However, researchers also found that the same percentage of participants (28%) were unable to take the drug for at least two years.
Professor Mike Lean of the University of Glasgow said: “We wanted to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of discontinuing blood pressure medications when starting a weight loss program specifically designed for type 2 diabetes.
“Our study shows that in addition to the potential for remission from type 2 diabetes, weight loss is a very effective treatment for high blood pressure and the serious health risks associated with it, so other very important health. It shows that it has the above advantages.
“Currently, more than half of the 4.5 million people with type 2 diabetes in the UK need tablets for hypertension to reduce serious vascular complications. Overweight is the main cause and they lose weight. This can relieve many people from high blood pressure. As a remedy for diabetes. If you lose weight and your blood pressure is checked regularly, in case you need to reintroduce tablets. It is safe to discontinue blood pressure medication.
“The DiRECT trial was conducted entirely in primary care. Evidence is that GP safely provides intensive, evidence-based weight management interventions aimed at significant weight loss and remission of type 2 diabetes. This study further emphasizes the relationship between diet and weight. How important is type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, and long-term support for maintaining weight loss? “
Professor Roy Taylor of Newcastle University said: “Although the guidelines recommend doctors to take tablets, there are few demonstrations of how to stop them.
“My patients, like many, don’t like swallowing multiple pills. Reassuring them that stopping blood pressure pills is not only safe, but also good for your health. This study is important because it allows patients to effectively manage both blood pressure and type 2 diabetes without medication once weight loss is achieved and maintained. “
Dr. Wilma Leslie of the University of Glasgow said: Relief service. ”
Dr. Elizabeth Robertson, Principal Investigator of the British Diabetes Society, said: “These important results show that the DiRECT low-calorie weight management program funded by the British Diabetes Society can not only relieve type 2 diabetes, but also lower blood pressure. Some people are safe. Pressure that allows you to stop taking blood pressure medications.
“We are pleased to see more evidence that the DiRECT program has life-changing effects on people’s health. This makes us even more determined to make type 2 diabetes remission services available to as many people as possible. did.”
The study "Need for antihypertensive drugs and blood pressure control with weight loss in the Diabetes Relief Clinical Trial (DiRECT)" Diabetology.
