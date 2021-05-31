Cancer patients who did not seek treatment during the blockade are overwhelming A & E





Cancer patients who decide not to seek treatment during the blockage are now overwhelming emergency units in hospitals across the country, the director of health warns. Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider, said: The A & E unit was having a hard time dealing with it After deciding not to seek help during a pandemic, an increasing number of people are seeking emergency treatment for cancer, hip and knee surgery, and other serious illnesses. After the NHS has put some treatment on hold, allowing hospitals to address the influx of Covid patients and protect vulnerable cancer patients from infection. This move has significantly increased the number of people who missed urgent cancer screenings over the past year, and some have had to wait two years for important orthopedic surgery. Hopson said the “significant” surge in non-covid patients means that confidence in some hospitals has already reached 97% of beds, and if the restrictions are lifted completely on June 21, cases Warned that it could be difficult to deal with the increase in. “Currently, there are two problems,” he said. “There are untreated people in the ward because they were brought in for planned or delayed surgery. “But the number of patients coming to the emergency department is on the rise. It’s much harder to control. “The NHS trust leaders see far more patients coming to A & E than expected, and these people didn’t seek treatment during the blockade, but now it’s in a very serious condition. The theory is that they have to come forward because they are. “ Hopson said many of these patients had to spend “a few days” longer in the hospital because their illness was in a more “complex” and advanced stage. “It’s a potential issue with unlocking on June 21st,” he said. “If there is a 97% occupancy and then suddenly a relatively small number of COVID patients occur, it becomes very complicated.” In addition, the eyesight of patients referred by the GP is also high. Hopson goes on to say: “For hospitals, the number of patients that must be hospitalized and the complexity of treatment are significant. “If you leave too long, the treatment will be much more complicated. In other words, they will have to spend more time in the hospital. “I’m not saying we’re definitely going to postpone June 21st because it’s a government decision. We say there are some really subtly balanced decisions and decisions.”

