San Diego County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases and continues to decline significantly





Photo courtesy Air Jacob

San Diego County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Health officials have called on the public to continue taking precautions to prevent the acquisition and infection of COVID-19 this holiday weekend. Although the number of cases of local COVID-19 has declined significantly in recent weeks, officials said some San Diegans have not been adequately vaccinated in the area to achieve herd immunity. .. “The pandemic isn’t over. We need to continue to take precautions to protect the unvaccinated or unvaccinated San Diegan,” said county public health officer Dr. Wilma Uten. Stated. “People who are not vaccinated should wear masks, keep distance and avoid large gatherings.” Virus-vaccinated San Diegan can participate in state draws and distribute $ 116.5 million in prizes. The state will include all the names of the San Diego Immunization Registry in its drawings. Two million unvaccinated Californians are eligible to receive a $ 50 gift card if vaccinated by June 15. A $ 100 million gift card will be distributed when you are fully vaccinated. The names of fully vaccinated people will participate in the draw on June 4th and 11th. 15 people earn $ 50,000 each day. On June 15, the state will draw 10 winners, each receiving $ 1.5 million, for a total of $ 15 million. Move to covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win For more information. Data on Monday increased the total number of incidents in the county to 280,253, but the death toll remained at 3,756. As of this weekend, 72.8% of county residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 92.4% have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least once. The county’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the population, or 2,101,936. A total of 1,529,646 residents of San Diego County have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine twice, or the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, or 72.8% of the target. In addition, 1,942,938 residents of San Diego County have received at least one Pfizer or Modana vaccine, accounting for 92.4% of that goal. The county received more than 4.09 million doses and more than 3.67 million doses. A complete list of available vaccination sites is available County website.. Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by PBS, San Diego, Imperial County NPR and PBS Stations. To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos