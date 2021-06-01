Nine new cases in the state, Melbourne’s blockade is likely to be extended

Victoria has recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, but six have already been reported yesterday, and it is hoped that the state may be able to control its outbreak.

Health officials said yesterday that six positive cases were detected after the midnight reporting period. This means that Victoria technically recorded only three new cases today.

There were two other cases detected in the hotel quarantine.

Cases of the state’s new coronavirus were also found in more than 42,000 tests.

Despite the small number, the state’s mysterious incidents, rising infectious diseases, and a list of rapidly increasing exposure sites could extend the seven-day blockade of Victoria’s “Circuit Breaker.” Raises concern.

The blockade of Victoria is expected to end at 11:59 pm on Thursday, seven days after the government issued a stay-at-home order to the state.

Status Recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, The total number of infections in the cluster will be 54.

At least one of yesterday’s cases Called a “mystery case” The other has been found to be infectious since May 14th.

Opposition leader Mike O’Brien said yesterday that he helped the state outbreak, clearly saying that the blockade would last “much longer” than on the 7th.

“It’s a very worrying day for Victorians. The pretty clear message is that you can’t expect the restrictions to be lifted on Friday,” he said. To Herald Sun..

O’Brien said at a press conference yesterday that the words from the Victoria State Government were “extremely disappointing” and accused him of “politicizing and taking responsibility” rather than looking for residents suffering from lockdowns. It was.

Multiple factors can determine the extension of the blockage

The government is constantly refusing to withdraw whether the blockade will end on Thursday at 11:59 pm as planned, and Acting Prime Minister James Merlino will decide whether the restrictions will be extended. He said it wasn’t just the case number.

“It’s the type of case. It’s where it’s happening. It’s [whether] I know where they are linked to and whether they are high-risk sites, “he said yesterday.

“All of this is taken into account if the public health team is confident in providing advice to the government, and then we can move on to relax the restrictions.”

The outbreak “can get worse before it gets better,” Merlino said.

Professor Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer, said Victoria was “stuck in the virus” and described it as an “absolute beast.”

Authorities are discussing blockades daily, but the latest developments are “really concerned,” he said.

“We have become 4200 major close contacts from a single case at the beginning of the month,” he said.

“This is a fast-moving virus, and the infections that occurred in these high-risk environments were enormous.

“So we have to take it as a daily outlook. Today we are seeing more numbers, especially in elderly care, as the numbers that really relate to the setting are increasing. It’s an absolute beast, stuck in the virus. “

He said Victoria needs to “prepare for anything” in the next few days.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next few days,” he said. “We have always said that.

The exposed area explodes and the infection spreads to elderly care

I have it now Over 279 exposed sites throughout Victoria, Send a contact tracer to scramble to identify close contacts.

On Monday, “a significant number” of exposed sites were added to the list, including multiple bus routes, DFO shopping outlets, and some sites’ Big W stores.

Melbourne coronavirus crisis Currently spread to four nursing homesAt Arcare Aged Care Home, on the outskirts of Maidstone in western Melbourne, three cases are currently linked.

The house was closed on the weekend after a female worker in her 50s tested positive for the coronavirus late Saturday night.

On Monday, Arcare confirmed that a second staff member and a resident in his 90s tested positive for the coronavirus. The woman’s son also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Residents were vaccinated once with Pfizer vaccine, but the second team member was not vaccinated.

Elderly caregivers have mild symptoms but are taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Arcare is well prepared for this outbreak, and infection control practices have made it possible to manage it effectively,” said an elderly care provider.

Another coronavirus-positive case is a worker in a nursing home in Sunshine, a suburb adjacent to Maidstone in Melbourne.

BlueCross Western Gardens staff are in close contact with caregivers who test positive late Sunday and test positive at Arcare.

Victorian people are well aware of how devastating the virus can be in geriatric care facilities. More than 600 people lived and died in the facility in the second wave of infection in the state last year.