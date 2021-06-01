Single-dose vaccine imported primarily to the hinterland – Demerara Waves Online News-Guyana





Last updated: Monday, May 31, 2021 19:48 Dennis Chabrol Health Minister Frank Anthony purchased 150,000 Johnson & Johnson single vaccines primarily for endorheic people on Monday as part of Guyana’s overall plan to increase resistance to the coronavirus. Announced that it was done. .. “If we could get it, I think it would be very appropriate to use it, especially in the internal areas. Some of those areas are very difficult to reach, so take a shot. Giving it is very helpful Dr. Anthony said in his latest COVID-19 update. He said the government paid for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week and the dose is expected to arrive in June. These jabs are made available through a partnership between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union.Of the 1.5 million doses that would be delivered to the Caribbean, the Minister of Health said Another vaccine set is planned through the COVAX facility by mid-June. Health Minister said Guyana is working on the logistics and number of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines and expects them to arrive later this week. Meanwhile, he urged Guyana to obtain a second AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccine to ensure complete protection from the virus. “We still say that a few people can get infected after the first dose. We found that no one who took the second dose was infected, so we told people I want you to come back and take a second dose, “he said. Dr. Anthony emphasized that there is no evidence that a fully vaccinated person became infected, became seriously ill, or died of COVID-19. Official figures released earlier on Monday show that 68,333 or 14% of Guyana’s adult population received a second dose, while the first jab received a total of 198,956 or 40.9 of the adult population. Indicates that it is%. Of the 2,041 active cases, 104 are hospitalized, 23 of whom are receiving intensive care. Forty-two new cases were recorded on Monday. By Monday, the Ministry of Health said 389 people had died of viral illness. Click to share this article:

