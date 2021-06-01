“Covid-19 virus fragment detected in wastewater”: Yishun, why residents of the Hougang HDB block face mass testing, Singapore News

All residents of the Singapore-Yishun Housing Commission block and the Hougang block are asked to go to a swab test after surveillance and wastewater tests have detected cases of possible Covid-19 infection. Was done.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will conduct mandatory inspections on Tuesday and Wednesday for all residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72, Block 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 on Monday (May 31). Stated.

MOH said a monitoring test was detected 6 Covid-19 cases among residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72A subsequent wastewater test detected a Covid-19 virus fragment in the block from two households.

Investigations are underway to identify linkages and sources of infection.

In a letter to the residents seen by The Straits Times on Monday, a grassroots adviser to Nee Soon GRC Faishal Ibrahim said this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Block 745.

He added that residents of the surrounding blocks do not need to be tested unless they visit a household in block 745 between May 15th and May 24th.

“The NeeSoon Town Council has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the common areas of Block 745 and the surrounding blocks,” he said.

Separately, blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 also perform mandatory tests after the Covid-19 virus fragment is detected in the wastewater samples collected from these blocks. Currently, there are no known Covid-19 cases.

All three blocks will be tested on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9am and 4pm.

MOH added that leaflets will be distributed, SMS notifications will be sent to residents and more information will be provided to residents.

“Residents are also advised to carefully monitor their health and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.”

Previously, MOH identified 11 Covid-19 cases from at least 4 households. Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.. Two of these were detected in the resident’s mandatory test exercises.

On May 24, 304 residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 were asked to go to the test after four Covid-19 cases were detected in two households.

The Ministry of Health said on May 25 that all of these tests returned negative.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mack, director of medical services in Singapore, answered a question raised at a press conference on Monday at the Multi-Ministry Task Force about the situation in which all residents from the block need to be tested. When a national cluster is selected, the team then begins by examining the apparent chain of communication and the “mode of communication of concern”.

“When we take a few cases that occur in a geographically fixed area, we need to be concerned that a chain of infections can occur in other people living in the same area,” said Professor Mak. I am.

“And that’s why we extend our testing work in residential areas, including some blocks of apartments,” he explained.

These test operations are also enhanced by examining data from other test modality, such as wastewater testing.

Screening of wastewater samples may complement clinical trials and provide additional indicators for assessing the level of Covid-19 infection within the community.

This is because infected people, including people with mild or asymptomatic symptoms, may still shed the virus in their stools.

Professor Mak suggests that there are additional people who are asymptomatic but can infect others, as they may feel the urgency to begin testing work in each residential block. , Said that this could raise concerns.

“Therefore, we look at each cluster on a case-by-case basis, check the situation, and decide whether to organize these test operations,” he said.

Such an operation is not easy to perform, but Professor Mak said it is necessary to stay ahead of the curve and prevent further infections in the community as part of Singapore’s aggressive testing.

