Can these eye drops replace your reading glasses?

Daily eye drops can replace the reading glasses of millions of people with presbyopia.

Almost half of the UK’s adult population suffers from presbyopia. This is the normal loss of presbyopia, which usually occurs from the age of 40 with age.

This condition develops when the crystalline lens of the eye, which changes shape to focus light on the retina for clear vision at various distances, becomes stiffer.

Early in life, lenses are soft, flexible, and easily reshaped, allowing you to focus on both near and far objects. However, as we get older, the elasticity of the lens decreases, making it difficult to see objects up close.

It can be diagnosed with regular vision tests and corrected with eyeglasses, contact lenses, or even surgery, but there is no cure.

Researchers are now coming up with new solutions. An eye drop that can be used once a day to improve eyesight within minutes.

A drop known as AGN-190584 acts on the eye muscles that control the iris behind the lens.

This reduces the pupil in the center of the iris, creates a pinhole effect, increases the depth of focus (the distance in focus), and improves near vision.

The drops contain a drug called pilocarpine, which is involved in certain muscle contractions.

Originally found in the leaves of Pyrocarpus plants in South America, the drug has already been used to treat dry mouth by increasing saliva production, and the optic nerve creates high pressure in the eye by reducing intraocular pressure. Treat glaucoma injury to.

A study of 750 people conducted at centers across the United States, including The Ohio State University, found that daily use of eye drops was safe and effective.

In addition, people with presbyopia using drops had significant improvements in their vision, including reading ability. They were able to see more than three lines on the vision chart in the dark during the vision test compared to those who had a placebo.

The eye drops started working within 15 minutes and were most effective after 1 hour.

Side effects such as headaches and red eyes occurred in less than 1 in 20 patients taking eye drops.

Allergan, the manufacturer of eye drops that conducted the survey, hopes that it will be approved for use in the United States by the end of this year. Hopefully it will be the first such treatment for presbyopia.

A second trial using eye drops is about to begin in Australia. 54 patients are investigating the effects of treatment on night driving.

Driving at night often becomes more difficult with age and is associated with presbyopia.

Professor Christopher Liu, a consultant ophthalmologist at Sussex Ophthalmology Hospital, said:

“Successful new preparations depend on the rate of onset, efficacy, and the patient’s ability to tolerate side effects,” he says.

Over 90% of people feel that their reading ability has improved after taking a new drug for presbyopia. Presbyopia is the natural aging of the eye and causes problems with near vision.

This drug, called UNR844, works by penetrating the cornea and restoring the elasticity of the lens.

Early trials suggested that 9 out of 10 people improved at least one line on their vision chart after using the solution.

Being the top sibling may be good for you

A new study by the BMJ suggests that first-born children are at lower risk of experiencing a heart attack and other cardiovascular problems than their younger siblings.

An analysis of data from more than 2 million adults showed that men with up to two young siblings had a lower risk of heart problems than men who did not. However, this positive effect was diminished in the first man with four or more siblings and in the woman with three or more young siblings.

Scientists at Lund University in Sweden said other health problems and socio-economic status could affect risk.

Small immunity-boosting particles may improve the effectiveness of seasonal flu shots. Nanoparticle technology uses liposomes called CoPoP to produce a stronger immune response, rather than the inactivating microorganisms currently used in vaccines, according to researchers at the University at Buffalo in the United States.

Breakthroughs can help relieve psoriasis

Certain proteins may be due to skin irritation experienced by people with psoriasis.

Itchy autoimmune conditions that cause spots of dry red scales are known to be caused by stress and illness. Scientists at the University of Medical Sciences in Vienna, Austria, have now discovered that the “c-Jun” protein may be involved in the signals that cause inflammation.

When researchers deactivated the protein (in animal studies), the symptoms of psoriasis were alleviated.

A new understanding of the condition raises hope for future treatments, the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine reports.

Foot of thought

Health problems we may pass to pets.This week: Norovirus

Norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhea in humans, and evidence suggests that it can be passed on to dogs.

Dr. Sarah Caddy, a veterinary virologist at the University of Cambridge, states that the virus infects the host through a receptor called HBGA found in both dogs and humans.

In a 2015 study, she searched for antibodies to human strains of norovirus in 325 dogs and found them in 13% of them. And while it’s true that they were able to get it from what they ate, it’s possible they caught it. “People,” says Dr. Caddy.

The good news is that dogs are unlikely to cause more than a mild stomach upset.

“The bigger concern is that infected dogs may inherit the disease,” says Dr. Caddy. “For this reason, it is important to maintain hand hygiene if someone has a norovirus at home.”

Do this

Take a 5-minute “microbreak” at work to improve performance.

Researchers at North Carolina State University in the United States analyzed lifestyle data from more than 200 people in South Korea and the United States, and as a result, these five-minute breaks maintained energy levels where workers were already tired. We have found it to help improve performance.

New uses for old medicine

This week: Bupropion

First developed in 1969, this antidepressant was approved for use in the United States in 1985. By 2016, it was the fourth prescribed antidepressant. It is given in various forms of depression, but it is also used to supplement other antidepressants.

Bupropion is a type of norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor (NDRI) that works by preventing messenger chemicals from being reabsorbed by nerve cells in the brain. This improves communication between nerve cells and helps mood regulation.

These days, the drug is used to help people quit smoking — it binds to receptors to which nicotine attaches and helps reduce cravings for tobacco.

In the UK, bupropion is only approved for use as an aid to smoking cessation.