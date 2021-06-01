Indian Covid variants spread throughout the UK, data show | Coronavirus

The first detected coronavirus variant of concern in India continues to spread around the world EnglandThe data suggest, in cases where it appears beyond the “hotspot” area.

A variant known as B.1.617.2 is believed to be driving Increasing Covid Cases in Parts of the UK And it is considered to be more contagious than the first mutant detected in Kent, which was previously predominant, and somewhat resistant to the Covid vaccine. Especially after one dose..

at present Up to three-quarters of new Covid cases in the UK It is believed to be caused by an Indian variant. There were also signs of a slight increase in hospitalization.

Due to this situation, some scientists say that the country is now Third wave of coronavirus This is despite the vaccination program Modeling suggests It can lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, and the full relaxation of restrictions in the UK on June 21 needs to be revisited.

Data from the Wellcome Trust Sanger InstituteTracking mutants detected in Covid-positive samples through genome sequencing revealed that the mutants have spread further throughout the United Kingdom.

Some parts of northwestern England, such as Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen, were previously identified as hotspots for Indian variants, but data show that in the two weeks leading up to May 22, Dean, Babergh, Wycom, Cornwall-although the numbers in these areas are still small. This data includes Covid-positive samples analyzed for general surveillance and surge testing, but does not include travel-related samples.

In some parts of Midland and elsewhere, including southeastern England, there are signs that varieties are becoming more common. In Croydon, 94.1% of the analyzed Covid-positive samples contained the Indian mutant in the two weeks leading up to May 22, with approximately 40 genomes of this mutant detected weekly, from 84.4% in the two weeks to May 15. Up to about 19 genomic variants were detected weekly.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, states that Indian variants are still strongly clustered, but geographically dispersed. It is growing significantly in all areas. But that’s exactly what you expected, “he said.