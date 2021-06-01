Diabetes Increases the Risk of Death in People Infected with Covid-19: Study | Chennai News







“Diabetics with multiple comorbidities are more likely to suffer from serious forms of infection and hyperglycemia (high sugar content), resulting in higher adverse consequences,” said a diabetic specialist. Said the doctor. Chennai: Diabetes May increase the risk of complications, including patient death COVID-19 However, conditions such as high blood pressure and kidney damage can exacerbate this, indicating a city-based study published in the medical journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome.“Diabetics with multiple comorbidities are more likely to suffer from serious forms of infection and hyperglycemia (high sugar content), resulting in higher adverse consequences,” said a diabetic specialist. Said the doctor. Arun Ragavan , The lead author of the study. For observational studies, scientists analyzed the clinical details of 845 Covid-19 patients (423 diabetic patients) admitted to four municipal hospitals between May and November 2020. All patients had moderate to severe infections. Of the 68 deaths, 10% were diabetic and 5% were non-diabetic. The study also found that if a patient had kidney disease, the risk of death was almost three times higher. “We found that older people and people with kidney disease had more harmful consequences, including not only diabetes, but also death,” he said. “People with diabetes need to keep their sugar content under control to reduce their risk of morbidity and mortality,” said Dr. Arun.

During the study, blood reports, x-rays, and scans were analyzed along with basic medical details such as diabetes history, HbA1C levels, and random blood glucose levels, along with intensive care needs, mortality, and other adverse consequences. I did. By analysis Higher percentage Intensive care was needed for diabetics. Hypertension and nephropathy were the most common comorbidities between the two groups, but the risk was significantly higher among diabetics.

Admission to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) was higher in diabetics – at least 19% of diabetics moved to the ICU compared to 14% of diabetics. At the time of admission, at least 40% of diabetics were treated with oral anti-diabetics such as metformin, but in hospitals this percentage dropped to 25.5%. “More than 18% of patients needed insulin only, and 55.8% needed both oral medications and insulin,” said Dr. A. Ramachandran, a senior diabetes specialist. However, steroids have been used in fewer diabetics.

Observations showed that acute complications other than stroke and liver failure were higher in diabetics. The likelihood of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia or renal injury was high among diabetics, although driving patients to the ICU. This also boosted the mortality rate of diabetics. In the study group, one non-diabetic patient died of a stroke, while in the diabetic group, 14 died. Causes of death included pneumonia, liver failure, encephalopathy, hypoxia, myocardial infarction, and renal damage.

