COVID “Infection of Strangers” on Vic | Banbury Mail





According to officials, Victorian people are infected with the coronavirus, despite “very fleeting contact” with known cases. Victoria recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This was the fifth day of the state’s seven-day “circuit breaker” blockade, with the latest outbreak of 54 active infections. Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed that two of the new cases were already positive and in close contact with self-quarantine people. The remaining cases are under investigation. “They are not known contacts and are not directly linked to any disclosure site,” he told reporters on Tuesday. The state’s COVID inspection commander, Yeron Weimar, said the man lived near Stratton Finance in Port Melbourne, where many positive cases worked. “He is exposed to the number of coffee shops in the area that Stratton Finance employees visit frequently … it looks like it’s enough to spread the infection,” he said. Weimar said the outbreak caused at least four “stranger-to-stranger transmissions.” “People are slipping through each other in small stores, exhibiting homes and looking at phones in Telstra stores,” he said. “This is a very, relatively fleeting contact. They don’t know each other’s names, and it’s very different from what we’ve seen before.” Weimar urged anyone visiting busy shopping centers listed as exposed sites to take the test, such as Craigieburn Central Pacific Epping, Eping North Shopping Center, and Broadway Reservoir. He said it could be exposed on the Bay Street Shopping Strip in Port Melbourne and Clarendon Street in South Melbourne. With more than 300 exposure sites throughout the state, 4800 major intimate contacts are associated with outbreaks, 75% of which return negative tests. Meanwhile, the Victoria State Government has announced that all elderly care and disabled workers will soon be able to line up at mass vaccination centers. Express Lane will be available from Wednesday to Sunday at 10 immunization centers in the state, including the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center, Sundown Racecourse, Melbourne Showground, Geelong’s former Ford Factory, and several centers. Open for care and disabled people. In the region Victoria. The lane operates from 9 am to 4 pm and workers are required to show proof of employment. Minister of Disability, Aging and Long-term Care, Luke Doneran, said the five-day electric shock would ensure that more workers in vulnerable environments would be protected. “This is to stimulate that demand and allow more workers to receive more compensation in the private geriatric and disabled sectors,” he said. “We are intervening because we are concerned about lack of coverage.” The move occurs after two workers at Arcare Maidstone, a geriatric care facility in northwestern Melbourne, and a 99-year-old resident test positive. Residents who were taken to the hospital for treatment received only one Pfizer vaccine. One of the workers also received the dose, but the other who worked shifts at Blue Cross Western Gardens in Sunshine from Wednesday to Friday did not. Both facilities are locked down as all staff and residents have been tested. So far, there are no additional cases. Approximately 42,699 Victorians were tested in the 24-hour period until Tuesday morning, and 20,484 were vaccinated. Foley said it was too early to say whether the state blockade would end as planned at 11:59 pm on Thursday. Australian Associated Press

