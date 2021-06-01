COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ekati mine, one new case at Diavic mine

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories after a third case was confirmed on Sunday.

According to a news release issued Monday by Dr. Kami Kandra, Chief Public Health Officer of the region, the infected person was on the scene and quarantined as the identified contact for a previous positive diagnosis announced on May 28. It had been.

According to the release, none of the individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are NWT residents and are at no risk to the NWT community at this time. The Ekati mine is about 300 km northeast of Yellowknife and can only be accessed by winter road or air.

In the release, Kandra said all three cases were isolated and “successful.” Others identified as contacts will continue to self-quarantine in an “onsite safe place”.

Kandra said all screening measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of the infection and that the office of the Chief Public Health Officer is working with the company on preventative measures.

“Today, OCPHO advised to postpone crew changes to be reassessed within 48 hours to minimize the risk of workers leaving the field due to COVID infection,” the release said.

One new case has also been identified at the Diavik Diamond Mine. The infected person is also a non-regional worker who was tested positive upon entry. All contacts are quarantined onsite.