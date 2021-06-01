Does your daughter secretly suffer from ADHD?Here’s how to know

As far as I can remember, I was always called in class to look out the window, be overly fidgety, and forget to do. homework I have never been assigned a task that I didn’t notice.

In the meantime, my energetic and excitable nature was considered by most people to be immature and attracting attention.

When this started to affect me Learning, my parent I tried everything from removing sugar from my diet to providing an endless supply of omega 3 supplements and multivitamins.

All the while, I had obvious symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), but because I’m a girl, I struggled without being diagnosed for years.

The real problem is when I graduate from boarding school, go on to college, study during a designated study time, or hand over a monthly pre-scheduled test and deadline reminders. started.

After four years in college, several therapists, four hours of psychological evaluation, and a river of tears, I was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 22.

ADHD explained

ADHD is a mental disorder that can be categorized by high levels of hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. The common symptoms are:

Distracted or have trouble concentrating

Oblivion

Careless

Fidgety

Interrupt people while they are talking

This often leads to poor organization, poor prioritization, lack of attention to detail, and poor time management skills.

ADHD has become a prey to many misconceptions, including the idea that it only affects young boys.

Why girls are diagnosed late

The truth is that in the early years when ADHD and ADD were being studied, they only studied young boys.

ADHD has been shown to have the same prevalence in boys as in girls, but girls are often undiagnosed because of the way they hide their symptoms. In other words, you can better adapt your personality to social pressures.

the study It shows that 75% of girls who are difficult to pay attention to are not diagnosed, while girls who are diagnosed are diagnosed on average 5 years later than boys.

Lorient Phillips, a clinical psychologist with a special interest in ADHD, Parent24, “Boys’ symptoms are often very obvious because they are more hyper, while girls are often very talkative and girls have a reputation for being talkative at best. Often not diagnosed because of this. “

How girls hide their symptoms

ADHD is usually categorized as a disorder that confuses little boys, but in girls it often manifests as: Careless..

“In class, girls are often the careless type, that is, kids who are daydreaming, staring out the window and playing with their hair. The teacher thinks,” Well, that’s an addition “because they’re watching. not. Wild boys are flying around. ”

Girls not only display the symptoms of ADHD differently, but also develop compensatory strategies to address their ability to diverge nerves.

For example, girls with ADHD develop perfectionism Not only the characteristics Obsessive and obsessive Actions such as repeatedly checking for mistakes and missing items when packing to avoid accidents caused by oblivion in the past.

This makes it easier for adults to potentially discount ADHD, as children with ADHD are often described as “messy” or “sloppy.”

In addition, girls often have more Emotional and mood-related symptoms, Anxiety, sadness, overwhelming feeling, etc. can lead to a meltdown.

“Girls are socialized to be more obedient and respectful of authority, so they may leave the job to the end like boys, but they are more worried about what will happen at school, so at night. They may do it to, because they are under so much pressure that they used to do it beautifully and perfectly, “said Phillips. Parent24..

Lesser-known side effects of undiagnosed ADHD

This slow diagnostic problem goes far beyond the thoughts of a handful of female students struggling to focus on their classes. Masking the symptoms of ADHD for years without proper diagnosis and medication can have dire risks and consequences.

Girls with ADHD are often talkative, noisy, and often talk to their peers.

However, this allows you to look confident or self-centered when you may actually be suffering. low self-esteem..

Philips Parent24, “The impact on their self-esteem is very small. If you are always screaming and feel like everyone but you can manage. [and] Everyone except you understands it correctly-it’s very destructive to their personal development. “

This makes a lot of sense to me. Because I often think too much about what I say and worry about it, and plan the conversation before the conversation so that ADHD can control my ADHD before it controls me.

This brings us to the more serious and lesser-known side effects of undiagnosed ADHD: Anxiety and depression..

People with ADHD tend to be overwhelmed more easily. It’s for people with ADHD, coupled with the worry that they may miss deadlines, forget to complete tasks, or say something embarrassing impulsively for someone like me. Anxiety is more likely to exist.

Depression Estimated Adults with ADHD are almost three times more likely to occur, and 30% of adults with ADHD are expected to experience depression episodes or develop mood disorders.

Not only do these mental health disorders hide the symptoms of ADHD, making it more difficult to identify ADHD, but people with impulsive symptoms are at increased risk of suicide.

People with ADHD have low levels of dopamine, limited ability to recognize rewards, and as a result Lack of motivation..

“It’s very difficult to strive for something that feels rewarding or boring, and that lack of motivation pervades all areas of life,” said Phillips. ADHD is a simple task: Explained that it can make it difficult to carry out. Get out of bed or take a shower.

For this reason, children with ADHD are often accused of being lazy, but in reality children with ADHD are 5 times more effort As a nervous individual.

If undiagnosed, this leads to burnout and is built on the inadequate sensations that may already be present.

People with ADHD are also at higher risk Drug addiction Above 25% of adolescents I have a substance abuse problem that meets ADHD standards.

This is especially true for people with high levels of hyperactivity and impulsive behavior.

Overall, untreated or undiagnosed ADHD can adversely affect scholars, relationships, sleep patterns, and employment opportunities.

Need help?Please contact usADHD helpline At 0800 55 4433.

