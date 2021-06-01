Health
The Fife Diabetes Group welcomes new weight loss studies, but warns that it may not be a cure for everyone
A local diabetes support group welcomed a new study on the effects of weight loss on the condition, but advised that it was not a single treatment.
Conducted by the University of Glasgow and Newcastle University and funded by the British Diabetes Society, a diet designed to help people with type 2 diabetes also lower blood pressure and reduce the need for medication. Clarified.
Ian Sloan, admin Diabetes UK Fife Voluntary GroupHe also suffers from type 2 diabetes, saying the study is a positive step, but was skeptical about whether the results of the study group could be communicated to more people.
Join us in this free online talk to explore what remission is and what it means for people with type 2 diabetes.
Date: Wednesday, June 9th, 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Location: Zoom
Registration: https://t.co/ghsMHHO9Kk@DiabetesUK #diabetes # Type2 # T2D #GBDoc pic.twitter.com/t23lChyrfQ
— Diabetes Scotland (@DiabetesScot) May 31, 2021
Ian said: “I think it’s too early to say that this is a cure for type 2 diabetes.
“Currently I’m taking tablets and they have full control over my diabetes. I’m very stable and have no problems at all.
“This is usually done under medical supervision and will have to be closely monitored, as it involves severe changes in your caloric intake.
“If it works for people, it’s great – let the people who work pass the administration, but it requires a lot of willpower and self-control.
“If you really have diabetes, this is probably the solution and the answer.
“The British Diabetes Society is looking for ways to prevent, ultimately cure, and minimize its effects. This is clearly one method that works for some people.”
This program includes the first 12 weeks of a nutritionally complete formula diet of low-calorie soups and shakes. This causes weight loss of two or more stones when fully performed.
As we look back to celebrate the century of insulin, we are also looking forward to how research will change diabetes treatment in the coming years and decades.Our researchers @EOlaniru Reveal what’s on his wishlist. #DiabetesDiscoveries pic.twitter.com/h4B4HxaYdk
— Diabetes Scotland (@DiabetesScot) May 24, 2021
Weight management programs have proven to be effective in lowering blood pressure, reducing the need for antihypertensive drugs, and leading to amelioration of type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes and blood pressure medications were stopped at the beginning of the program and resumed only when blood sugar or blood pressure increased.
The weight loss phase is followed by support for choosing food to maintain weight loss and eating wisely.
Diabetes in Taside and Fife
According to the British Diabetes Society, 4.8% of the local Tayside population has diabetes.Slightly higher than the national average of 4.6%.
Charities also estimate that about 3,500 people are always waiting for a diagnosis.
The same is true for Fife stats. 4.8% of the local population has diabetes (about 17,467), and an additional 2,556 are awaiting diagnosis.
In the broader sense, diabetes causes more than 160 amputations, 680 strokes, 530 heart attacks and 2,000 heart failures each week in the United Kingdom.
The British Diabetes Society operates a voluntary support group across Dundee and Fife., To provide advice and peer support to those who live in that state.
