Health
China confirms first human case of H10N3 avian influenza: report
First case of human infection with H10N3 strain bird-flu Detected in China, According to reports.
On Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) confirmed the infection in a 41-year-old man in eastern Jiangsu province, according to Reuters.
A man from Zhenjiang was hospitalized on April 28 after symptoms such as fever. He was diagnosed with the H10N3 avian influenza virus a month later, but it was unclear how he was infected.
H10N3 is a less severe strain of the virus in poultry. According to the NHC, it was unlikely to spread widely.
The most well-known avian influenza strain, H5N1, has a mortality rate of 60%, but no human infections have yet been reported in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
The CDC added that the avian influenza virus rarely infects humans. Health officials say poultry workers are most likely to get sick when dealing with infectious or dead animals.
Currently, there are many different strains of bird flu in China, but since the H7N9 strain killed about 300 people between 2016 and 2017, human infections have not been so high, Reuters. report..
According to the NHC, no other cases of human infection with H10N3 have been reported worldwide.
According to the news agency, the man was in a stable condition. His close contact has been observed and no additional cases have been found.
