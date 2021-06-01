4 lessons from anxious brain

Do you feel anxious? concern? Are you overwhelmed? Welcome to the summer of 2021.

I asked thousands of New York Times readers of all ages to share How they feel now.. The most common answers revealed complex emotions over the last 14 months. Anxiety, anxiety, overwhelming, fatigue, tiredness, hope, optimism, stress, tiredness, excitement.

Some readers have said that one word is not enough to explain how they feel.

“It’s boring, anxious, and hopeful — all at once. Do you have any words for that?” Asked a reader.

Our survey was not a scientific survey — all respondents 10-day fresh start challengeDelivered daily texts, including tips for a healthy life. But the answer is consistent with national survey data showing that many people still suffer from the emotional sacrifices of a pandemic life. Household pulse surveyAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of mid-May, nearly one-third (30.7%) of Americans were experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. That number has fallen from a peak of about 42% in November, but is still surprisingly high. In 2019, about 11% of adults in the United States had similar symptoms. National Center for Health Statistics.

Dr. Judson Brewer, director of research and innovation at Brown University’s Mindfulness Center and associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, says many of his patients are overwhelmed and confused. Said. Emotions can arise from the general uncertainties caused by a pandemic life. To the brain, he said, a sense of uncertainty is like a feeling of hunger in your stomach. A stomach growl is a signal to your brain that you need food, while a sense of uncertainty is a signal to your brain that it needs information. The problem for many today is the lack of information about how life goes.