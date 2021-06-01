Can Stem Cell Therapy Patients Get the COVID Vaccine?





The· COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemic Caused global turmoil in the last year and a half vaccination The drive came as a relief for the population.India is making steady progress Immunity Overall qualifying population in stages, given the country's huge population. Currently, there are two major vaccines approved for emergency use in India. Recombinant viral vector (Covishield, Indian Serum Research Institute / AstraZeneca) and inactivated virus (inactivated virus).Kovacin, Bharat Biotech), with other candidates for the pipeline. The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines on vaccination eligibility. It provides an extensive list of general conditions in which patients can be safely vaccinated. Patients are advised to consult their healthcare provider if they are not on the other list. Your healthcare provider can advise you on vaccination by changing your medication as needed based on your current health. Patients with general condition, especially long-term cases, are generally considered to be at high risk of developing the disease. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infectious diseases and associated mortality due to existing disease burden. Stem cell therapy is indicated for patients with some health conditions who need treatment, such as targeting immune system dysfunction and reducing systemic inflammation, to increase survival and improve quality of life. Will be done. The Ministry of Health has made it clear that recipients or people on the waiting list for stem cell therapy can be vaccinated. Dr Pradeep Mahajan, a regenerative medicine researcher at StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt, said: Navi Mumbai Co., Ltd. Here are some things to keep in mind: (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock) However, for the same reasons that he is immunosuppressed (especially during the post-transplant period), he said it is important for patients to stay in touch with their healthcare providers and monitor adverse events after vaccination. "In addition, care must be taken during the period between the two doses of vaccination, and for the weeks following the second dose in which the immune system is responding to the vaccination. This period is such. It may increase the patient's susceptibility to opportunistic infections or COVID-19 itself, "said Dr. Mahajan. Nonetheless, manufacturers and ministries have not issued serious warnings or precautions to such patients, and vaccination does not cause adverse events or worsening of the condition in stem cell therapy patients, he said. I added. "Therefore, patients with stem cell therapy do not have to be afraid of the sequelae of vaccination. Positive lifestyle and dietary changes, continuation of prescribed medications, and follow-up of caregiver advice, as well as overall health. With close scrutiny, such patients can acquire immunity to COVID-19 after vaccination, which is a priority given the current situation. "

