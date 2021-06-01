Health
What’s new in Victoria Covid: Authorities are concerned that Melbourne variants can be transmitted through “fleet contacts.”health
A variant of Covid-19 that occurred in Victoria appears to be transmitted among people during “fleet”, casual, and limited contact, and health officials say the virus is different from its predecessor. I am concerned that it is spreading.
“This is a stranger-to-stranger transmission,” said Yeron Weimar, commander of inspection for Covid-19 in Victoria, Tuesday.
“There are at least four cases where people who didn’t know each other have sent each other.”
This is different from the way the virus spread before, and during the second wave of the state last year, close contact driving between home and work became widespread.
“What we are seeing now is that people are slipping through each other in a small store, going to the exhibition hall and looking at the phone in a Telstra store. [is enough to spread the virus]”Weimar said.
“It’s very different from what we’ve seen before. This is the biggest outbreak in Australia this year. It’s certainly the fastest-moving outbreak we’ve seen anywhere in Australia for a long time. . I haven’t downplayed this. “
All cases were genomically related to the original case, and a man who caught the virus on the final day of a hotel quarantine in South Australia returned to his home in Wollert, Victoria on May 4.
If someone tests positive, a virus sample is sent to the laboratory where staff can identify the virus code from that person. This code is compared to the code in the other identified cases. All samples with the same code are linked as part of the same genomic cluster.
All exposure sites visited by the Warat man had been repeatedly identified and checked, Weimar said he had tested and quarantined contacts of concern, including his workplace. However, while all cases are genomically relevant, healthcare professionals determine how the virus spread from men to Whittlesea (28 positive cases) and Port Melbourne (23 positive cases). I could not do it.
“We are absolutely clear that there is a missing link between this individual, the subsequent outbreaks we saw, and Whit Lucy and Port Melbourne,” Weimar said. ..
He said he was concerned that an individual who had only a brief contact with a Warat man might have caught the virus, even if he had never been to one of the exposed sites.
More than 300 potential exposure sites have been identified.
“We are now keen to start draining the swamp to see what else is there,” Weimar said. “Are there any other people we didn’t catch? Is there anyone else who wasn’t caught on the exposed site?”
According to Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley, all other staff and residents at home will be tested after workers at Blue Cross Sunshine’s geriatric care facility test positive on Monday. And returned a negative result. He also said there were no further positive tests from Maidstone’s Arcare geriatric care facility where staff and residents were positive.
However, the elderly care case on Monday allowed staff to work in multiple locations until the outbreak, why all elderly care staff and residents have not yet been vaccinated, and why the federal government has allowed them to work in multiple locations until the outbreak. I questioned whether it was. Richard Colbeck, federal minister of elderly care, cannot say how many elderly care workers have been vaccinated in health estimates Tuesday morning as the government has just begun collating the data. It revealed that.
The federal government is responsible for private elderly care and vaccination of their residents and workers. Foley said on Tuesday that the Victoria State Government would ensure that all workers and residents caring for the elderly, and people with disabilities, would be vaccinated more quickly as part of the blitz. Said to intervene in.
From Wednesday, June 2 to Sunday, June 6, workers in the private elderly care facility and housing disability sector prefer to walk-in vaccination hubs from 9 am to 4 pm to present employment evidence. You can access.
The Commonwealth will continue to be responsible for the reach of persons with disabilities in their living environment, but Victoria will work with providers to support access to state-owned immunization sites and increase current low-level immunizations.
“We will continue to do everything we can to make it as easy and quick as possible so that public and private sector medical and senior care workers can be vaccinated as soon as possible.” Said Foley.
“In my understanding, the Commonwealth has promised to extend their reach services to those disabled services through private contractors. I understand that it does not cover staff. Therefore, this area We announced today that we would like to prioritize these staff in the next five-day blitzkrieg at. “
