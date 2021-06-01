Is it all Greek for you?Coronavirus variants get a new name

Article content

Geneva — Coronavirus variants with clunky alphanumeric names have been assigned letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigma and simplify discussion and pronunciation.

The World Health Organization is new on Monday in criticism that scientists have given too complex names to strains such as South African variants called by multiple names such as B.1.351, 501Y.V2, 20H / 501Y.V2. I revealed the name.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the names people have used to describe the virus have caused controversy. Former US President Donald Trump has expressed concern that he has called the new coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and other Monicas and is using the name as a political weapon to transfer the accusations to rival countries.

WHO also urged people not to use language to advance COVID-19 profiling of people and nationalities, and said that people should avoid using country names in connection with new variants.

The four coronavirus variants, commonly known as UK, South Africa, Brazil, and India variants, which are considered of concern by UN agencies, are followed by the Greek letters alpha, beta, gamma, and delta, respectively. They are assigned in the order of. Their detection.