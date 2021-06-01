China reports the first human case of H10N3 avian influenza





On April 14, 2013, a worker vaccinated a chick with the H9 bird flu vaccine at a farm in Changfeng County, Anhui Province. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo

According to the National Health Commission (NHC), a 41-year-old man living in Jiangsu Province, eastern China, was identified as the first human case to be infected with the H10N3 strain of bird flu. The NHC said in a statement that a man resident in Zhenjiang was hospitalized on April 28 after developing fever and other symptoms. He said he was diagnosed with the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, but did not provide details on how the man was infected with the virus. The man was stable and ready to leave the hospital. Medical observations of his close contact did not find any other cases. H10N3 is a low-pathogenic or relatively low-severity virus strain in poultry, with a very low risk of widespread spread, NHC added. The strain is “not a very common virus,” said Philip Cress, Area Studies Coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Cross-Border Animal Disease Emergency Center at the Asia-Pacific Regional Office. Only about 160 virus isolates have been reported in the 40 years to 2018, mainly in wild and waterfowl in some limited areas of Asia and North America, and have been detected in chickens so far. Not. Analyzing the genetic data of the virus will be needed to determine if it resembles an old virus or if it is a new mixture of different viruses, Claes said. There are many types of bird flu in China that infect sporadic people, usually those who handle poultry. Since the H7N9 strain killed about 300 people between 2016 and 2017, bird flu has not been very common in humans. According to the NHC, no other cases of human infection with H10N3 have been reported worldwide. Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos