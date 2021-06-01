Oxfordshire plans to become the first non-smoking county in the UK





The area outside the bars, restaurants and offices will all be in the smokeless zone of Oxfordshire. (Getty Images) The county is taking steps to become the first non-smoking area in the UK, and local businesses are encouraged to quit smoking in outdoor areas. At the end of the blockade, smoking outside many bars, restaurants and offices in Oxfordshire will be banned. The area aims to quit smoking by 2025 as part of a plan agreed by public health authorities prior to the pandemic. Smokelessness is officially recognized by the government as having less than 5% of the population smokers. read more: According to a survey, more than 300,000 British smokers may have quit smoking due to the coronavirus Priorities in Oxfordshire’s smoking strategy this year include increasing the space in which people feel “empowered” to keep them from shining. This includes encouraging employers to quit smoking outside the workplace and encouraging hospitality companies to create non-smoking areas in the newly formed paved dining areas. Smoking is prohibited outside bars, restaurants and offices in Oxfordshire. (Getty) Ansaf Azhar, director of public health in Oxfordshire, describes this strategy as a “long game” that changes smoking culture with the goal of preventing death from tobacco-related illnesses. He said: “It’s not about telling people not to smoke. “It is to move and create an environment where non-smoking is encouraged and empowered to do so. “But that won’t happen overnight.” read more: 11 year old child is prescribed nicotine patch by NHS Dr. Adam Briggs, a public health official who leads the strategy, added: “It is impossible to be behind history with tobacco consumption.” He also mentioned the numbers released by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitti at a recent conference. read more: Studies suggest that vegan suppers reduce the risk of heart disease by 10% The story continues Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Oxfordshire, with £ 120 million of public wallets being sacrificed each year, Dr. Briggs reports. Currently, 12% of the county’s population smokes, but there is a high percentage among low-income people, people with mental illness, homelessness and travelers. Andrew Mack Hugh, a member of the Health Improvement Partnership Committee, said he had asked councilors, the Charwell District Council, to quit smoking on all new pavement licenses. A pavement license allows restaurants and bars to have tables and chairs off-site. read more: Is taking a shower every day bad for our health? The council denied the request, saying that the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions was not the time to impose more rules on businesses. However, Dr. Briggs asked members of the board of directors from various councils around Oxfordshire to make similar demands in the near future. A smoking promotion campaign group called the Free Organization for the Right to Enjoy Smoking (Forests) has criticized the plan. Forrest director Simon Clarke said, “If adults choose to smoke, and if they smoke outside during working hours, it’s a problem for them and their employers, not Congress.” Said. Additional reports from SWNS.

