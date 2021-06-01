The Covid vaccine is free, but not everyone believes it

When Paul Moser considers vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine, he also considers his unpaid medical debt. That’s $ 1,200 from several urological visits he couldn’t pay off.

Moser, a 52-year-old gas station cashier in New York I have a friend in the state who was surprised by the coronavirus test bill and is worried that the same thing could happen with vaccines. For now, he has postponed getting his shot.

“The legislator told me that all tests should be free, but to my surprise, it’s $ 150,” he said. “I agree that vaccination is important, but I don’t feel urgent about it.”

Congress has passed a law prohibiting pharmacies and hospitals from claiming patients with the coronavirus vaccine. The sign on the vaccination site advertises that the shots are free. From the beginning, health officials and government leaders have told the public that it wouldn’t cost anything. And there are few reports that people have been prosecuted.