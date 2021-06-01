Doctors say the pandemic worsened the child’s eyesight





According to doctors, many children are out of the pandemic and have vision problems. They believe that the number of major criminals will increase. Screening time .. Ophthalmologists say they are looking at more children. Virtual school — With a new and worse prescription for myopia or myopia. The rate of myopia in children had already increased globally before the pandemic, but some studies suggest that the problem has worsened over the past year. Doctors also report an increasing number of cases of eye strain in children. The general theory behind the increase in myopia is that when a child is looking at a screen or book for an extended period of time, the eyes are adjusted to focus, resulting in a change in eye shape and longer myopia. That is.Similarly, it is assumed to have decreased Outdoor time Myopia can be exacerbated because it tends to look far away when outside. Natural light and physical activity outdoors can also have an impact. (Myopia does not tend to worsen significantly in adults, as eye growth is generally stable after childhood.) Summer Camp CDC Lucence Mask Requirements Julia A. Haller, Chief Ophthalmologist at Wills Ophthalmology Hospital in Philadelphia, said: “The pandemic had a big impact,” she says. so January study In the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, Chinese researchers examined the myopia rate of more than 120,000 children at home during a pandemic and found that children aged 6 to 8 had a higher prevalence than in the last five years. did. It turns out that it increases up to 3 times. US doctors are reporting similar increases. Alison Babiuchi, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, says there are many children with poor eyesight. “Prescriptions have increased significantly,” she says of the patient. Warensky says the CDC predicts COVID-19 data in the fall of children Some children develop severe myopia with a prescription of -6 diopters or higher or refractive error. Children and adults with high myopia are at increased risk of developing retinal holes and lacerations, as well as conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts. “There’s a reason we don’t want strong myopia,” says Dr. Babiuchi. Special contact lens treatment or treatment with low-dose dilated eye drops is available for children who appear to be progressing towards high myopia, or who have a family history of myopia. There is. “I can’t stop the progression of myopia, but it slows it down,” she says. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Ophthalmology Institute in Baltimore, says the new or worsened myopia children she sees are often those who attend virtual school. To do. Click here for full coverage of coronavirus “When I saw it last year, I saw some younger children who didn’t have major refractive errors,” Dr. Collins adds. “No glasses needed. Within a year, their eyesight changed significantly.” Dr. Collins says that the sooner you get myopia, the greater the risk of slowing your eyesight-threatening eye condition. Click here to read the entire WSJ.com article.

