China has identified the world’s first human case of H10N3 bird flu, but states that it is very unlikely to spread widely among people.





China reported the world’s first human infection with the H10N3 avian influenza strain on Tuesday, but said it was at low risk of spreading among people. The China National Health Commission (NHC) said in an online statement that a 41-year-old man was admitted to a fever-symptomatic hospital in a city in eastern Zhenjiang on April 28 and was diagnosed with H10N3 a month later. “The risk of large-scale spread is very low,” NHC said, adding that the man was in a stable condition and his close contact did not report “abnormalities.” No information was provided on how the man got sick. H10N3 has been described as being less pathogenic to birds and less likely to cause death or serious illness. The NHC said there were no previously reported human cases of H10N3 in the world. Trend news Several strains of bird flu have been found in Chinese animals, but outbreaks in humans are rare. The last human outbreak of bird flu in China occurred in late 2016-2017 with the H7N9 virus. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, H7N9 has infected 1,668 people and killed 616 people since 2013. Following the recent outbreaks of bird flu in Africa and Eurasia, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in China last week urged tighter surveillance of poultry farms, markets and wild birds. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It was first detected in the food and animal market in Wuhan, central China in late 2019.

