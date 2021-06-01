Love Island’s Demi Jones struggled to accept neck scars after cancer surgery





Love Island star Demi Jones has revealed that she is having a hard time accepting a scar on her neck after undergoing surgery. A 22-year-old woman had surgery to remove a tumor from her thyroid gland last month after being diagnosed with cancer. She needs further treatment to destroy the cancer cells that still remain, but she confessed that she was concerned about the lasting reminders of her health fears. she said Sun : “I was very anxious because I had never had surgery before. It sounds ridiculous, but I was worried about a wound on my neck. “I received a message from a young girl with thyroid cancer that I was happy to meet someone with a scar, so I really decided to own it.”





The star, who gained fame in the ITV2 series in 2020, canceled six medical appointments. 7 months before her diagnosis. by Coronavirus Pandemic, she couldn’t meet an expert. However, when I finally met a medical professional, I was told that I had nothing to worry about because all the test results were revealed. She continued to seek help and was later diagnosed with cancer and began treatment.





(Image: Demi Jones / Instagram)

Demi recently made public on her diagnosis and admitted that she was brutally accused of lying about her. A cancer battle with a vicious troll. A television personality appeared in Good Morning Britain, and she discussed a vulgar message. She told hosts Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull: “Even when I had cancer, I had some nasty comments. I woke up and looked at myself, saying,” She’s lying. ” Instagram I thought, “It’s ridiculous.” “Unfortunately there are such people there. I don’t react to anything. I never react to trolling on social media, it’s not worth my time … but it makes me sad Let me do it. “ If you have any questions or concerns about cancer, the McMillan Support Line is open daily from 8am to 8pm at 0808 808 00 00. Details and support are available online. macmillan.org.uk Includes peer-to-peer support in the online community.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos