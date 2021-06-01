Studies find lime-carrying mites that thrive on the California coast

Disease-carrying mites, long thought to be fearful in thick forests, are also widespread in the open coastal areas of Northern California, according to new research.

Studies published after four years of fieldwork in the Bay Area show that the range of tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease is greater than previously thought, for beach headers and cliffs. Those who walk on should be careful.

“This doesn’t prevent us from going out to the beautiful outdoor bay area,” said Dan Sarkeld, the lead author of the study and a research ecologist at Colorado State University who previously worked at Stanford. “The thing to get rid of is to keep in mind that mites are there. When you go hiking or spend the day on the beach, check for mites. If possible, use repellents. Please wear it. “

The black-footed mites in western California, which correspond to the eastern deer ticks that prevail Lyme disease, are not new to the habitat of water-hugging brushes and shrubs. However, these areas are considered to have fewer mites because they are sunny and drier than the moist oak forests where parasites breed.

More importantly, these open coastal areas are home to the Eastern Gray Squirrel, a major animal known to carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease and other diseases that can infect humans. I have not. Squirrels infect western black-footed mites with bacteria when they bite them.

“That was very surprising,” Sarkeld pointed out that there were no squirrels. “I don’t know what a mammalian reservoir is” infected with mites.

Packrats, mice, and gophers may carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, according to Sarkeld, but that remains a mystery until further research is done.

Between 2015 and 2018, Sarkeld and his fellow researchers collected 3,000 western black-footed mites in the counties of Mendocino, Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Clara, and Monterey. did. They dragged a white flannel blanket to the ground, and mites adhered to the cloth. The researchers picked the parasite from the cloth and stored it in an ethanol solution for testing.

The team concluded on coastal mites from samples from Marin County and Sonoma County. The mites collected at these two locations were sufficient to compare the spread of the disease in various habitats, including waterfront areas.

As expected, the overall incidence of mites from the bacteria that cause Lyme disease was relatively low, around 4%. For comparison, some states in New England are home to eastern black-footed mites, or deer ticks, that carry the bacteria responsible for Lyme disease for nearly one-third of the time.

However, researchers did not expect the incidence of Lyme disease-causing bacteria to be substantially the same for mites found in coastal scrubs and those collected in oak forests. 4.1% and 3.9% respectively.

The team also tested mites against four other bacteria, at least one of which was thought to cause disease in humans. The incidence of these bacteria was similarly low, but researchers said they were more likely to encounter one of the bacteria and mites, an important consideration in assessing “local disease risk.” It was.

At least one human pathogen was found in nearly one-third of mites in the Bolinas Lagoon in Marin County.

Bacteria that cause Lyme disease, Borrelia burgdorferi is considered to be the most worrisome, others have not been studied much and its effects are not well understood. A bacterium called Borrelia Miyamoto has recently been discovered to cause fever, chills, headaches and malaise in humans.

Lyme disease has similar symptoms and is considered to be the most common vector infection in the country. Still, it is often misdiagnosed or undetected because it resembles the flu (at least initially). If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system, causing debilitating long-term complications such as arthritis and cognitive impairment.

An early sign of Lyme disease is a nearby round bullseye-shaped rash that has been bitten by a tick. However, not all infected people experience this.

According to insurance records, about 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

The tick study, published in April, was conducted by researchers at Colorado State University, Northern Arizona State University, and the Translational Genomics Institute. Published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

The Bay Area Lyme Foundation, a national non-profit organization in Portola Valley that supports Lyme disease research, has helped fund this work.

“Based on this new data, we are now encouraging residents to take precautions in the beach area and to encourage healthcare providers to learn the symptoms of tick-borne infections other than Lyme disease. “Masu,” said Linda Jumper, Executive Director of the Foundation.

She recommends that Bay Area residents perform a tick check after all outdoor activities and include pet and gear inspections.

Western black-footed mites, about the size of sesame seeds, are among the nearly 50 species of mites found in California, but are one of the few mites that attach to humans. Removing ticks within 36 hours of being bitten reduces your chances of getting Lyme disease.

“You’re okay with the chance,” Jumper said. “But if the rate of infection is low, it can cause havoc in your life.”

Kurtis Alexander is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @kurtisalexander