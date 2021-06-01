Israeli mouse experiments suggest that human life can be extended by up to 23 percent





Through experimenting with mice, Israeli scientists have discovered ways to increase life expectancy in mice by up to 23%. We hope that this will be reproduced by humans in the near future. Scientists have increased the supply of SIRT6, a protein that normally declines with age, in about 250 mice. In a peer-reviewed study, researchers found an increase in life expectancy in mice, which stated that protein-rich mice were much younger and less susceptible to cell malignancy. Professor Haim Cohen, lead author at Bar-Ilan University, said: Israeli era Changes in life expectancy survey results are significant, and when we consider the equivalent of the surge in life expectancy in humans, we find that they average almost 120 years of age. He adds that the changes seen from mouse experiments can be translatable to humans, and if so, they can change our lives. A journey to increase life expectancy in mice (Photo: Himanche Sharma of Pexel) It is well known that SIRT6 levels decrease with age. There is already much interest in the small possibility that stimulating protein production can be life-threatening. In 2012, Cohen became the first scientist to raise SIRT6 levels in animals in an attempt to increase life expectancy.Published in the journal NatureThe mouse, entitled “Sirtuin SIRT6 regulates the lifespan of male mice,” lived about 15% longer than normal. However, previous experiments did not affect female mouse subjects. Read again: “Smell training” may help treat anosmia in COVID-19 long-haul carriers, studies show Completion of SIRT6 stimulation to extend life expectancy The latest peer-reviewed studies published in the journal Nature CommunicationsResearchers, including Professor Rafael de Cabo of the National Institutes of Health, entitled “Restoring Energy Homeostasis with SIRT6 Extends Healthy Lifespan,” collaborates to make a leap in life expectancy for men and women We found that it was seen in both subjects. Jumps were observed larger in male mouse subjects who appeared to live 30% longer than average, and female mice lived 15% longer than their counterparts in the control group. To assess the youth of mice, researchers have observed that the symptom of mouse aging is the ability to generate energy after fasting because it struggles to extract energy from lactic acid and fat. .. As mice grew older with higher SIRT6 proteins, they were able to comfortably generate energy from the above sources. Mice were found to be low in cholesterol, run faster, and have a lower incidence of cancer. Cohen explains that recent findings indicate that the SIRT6 protein controls the rate of healthy aging. This means that it can help delay aging. Unfortunately, he adds that at this time, the technology is not advanced enough to translate findings for human clinical trials and consumption. Researchers could easily increase SIRT6 levels by genetically modifying mouse subjects. On the other hand, to expect the same results in humans, increased protein activity can only be achieved through unprepared medicines. Related article: COVID-19 variant: WHO announces new system for naming all problematic strains Check out more news and information about Medicine and health Science Times.

