Half of the United States is partially vaccinated, but more work is needed to make the next vacation safer

When the United States celebrated Memorial Day, health experts celebrated that more than half of the population was at least partially vaccinated-but still to keep the next holiday safe from Covid-19. It reminded the public that there was work to be done.

As the United States celebrated anniversaryHealth experts celebrated that more than half of the population has been vaccinated at least partially — but to the public that there is still work to be done to keep the next holiday safe. Reminded me COVID-19 In the same way.

“It’s great news for people to meet their friends. They’re vaccinated so they can travel comfortably,” William Hasertin, a former professor at Harvard Medical School, told CNN. “The bad news is that even if you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re still at risk and the risk is about the same as before.”

Crowds flocked to beaches and bars over the weekend, the sights experts said weren’t too worried now Report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 50.5% of the population has been vaccinated at least once and 40.7% has been fully vaccinated.

Bob Alfera, a resident of Santa Monica, California, told CNN: “And it’s great to see people feeling really good.”

That feeling was in stark contrast to a year ago. Ignore social distance on many beaches Video of a crowded pool party with Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri — This showed that many people were crammed inside and outside the pool — health experts were afraid that the spikes were just around the corner.

Next month, At least 16 states have been paused or rolled back Their resumption plan to fight the surge.

This year, President Joe Biden has set a goal that 70% of the population will receive at least one dose by July 4. From another $ 1 million draw in Ohio to mobile vaccine units sent to densely populated areas of New York, officials are stepping up efforts to reach that goal.

Signs of normal

From home care facilities to airports, much of the United States is beginning to look the same as it was before the virus.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the latest guidance that would allow fully vaccinated people to go without masks in most parts of home care facilities.

That same day was expected to be the busiest pandemic at US airports.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 7 million people from Thursday to Sunday. On Friday, TSA screened 1.96 million people.

And travel industry experts say this will probably be a busy summer. United Airlines said Monday that it would more than double the number of bookings from June to August last year.

In New Orleans, after a few months delay, there was a Mardi Gras-style parade over the weekend, attended by 50,000 people.

“It feels great,” said Kelly Cartner, a resident of the Parish of Jefferson. “It’s just great to be here with family and friends.”

Continuous danger warning

Some experts, such as medical professor Dr. Jonathan Reiner, encouraged vaccinated people to go out and enjoy the weekend, but dangerous for unvaccinated Americans. Also warned that will continue.

World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said that any country that thinks the danger is gone is wrong.

“We strongly recommend that cases and deaths continue to decline globally, but it is a big mistake for any country to think that the danger is over,” he said.

“One day, hopefully, the pandemic will be behind us, but those who have lost their loved ones, the health care workers who have been stretched beyond their limits, will be left with psychological scars. And millions of people of all ages have faced months of loneliness and isolation. “

The mayor of Miami Beach, a popular weekend destination, worried that “too many people are coming” to his scenic coastal city.

“The virus is still here,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “The number of people here is very unprecedented.”