New COVID-19 cases plunge in Pennsylvania





Pennsylvania reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,600 new cases. This is a 33.9% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 9,980 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranks 13th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 20.4% from the previous week, and 140,886 cases were reported. With 3.85% of the country’s population, Pennsylvania had 4.68% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, five states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Many places do not report data on a regular schedule for Memorial Day, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons. Throughout Pennsylvania, cases decreased in 60 counties, the most in Allegheny, York, and Lehigh counties. Beaver County reported 72 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 136 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, 15,412 cases and 383 deaths have been reported. Allegheny County reported 392 cases and 15 deaths last week. A week ago, 740 cases and 15 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 101,262 cases and 1,979 deaths have been reported. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Pennsylvania ranks ninth in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 58.3% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 50.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Pennsylvania reported an additional 440,207 vaccinations, including an initial dose of 209,133. Last week, the state received 573,514 vaccinations, including 272,694 initial doses. Overall, Pennsylvania reported a total dose of 12,571,563 doses. Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in Bedford, Fulton, and Wyoming counties. Philadelphia County added the newest cases overall, with 1,007 cases. Chester County, 538 cases. Allegheny County was 392. Weekly cases increased in seven counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Crawford, Bedford and Fulton counties. In Pennsylvania, 209 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 223 people were reported dead. In Pennsylvania, a total of 1,203,378 people have been coronavirus-positive and 27,196 have died of the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,258,623 people are positive and 594,430 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

