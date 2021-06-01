Consent Act can prevent Covid vaccine for some children





The CDC also publishes guidelines for children in summer camps and a summary of the methods various states are taking to vaccinate citizens. Politico: Foster parents and immigrant children are excluded from Covid vaccination



Approximately 500,000 foster children in the United States and unaccompanied teenage immigrants on the southern border block coronavirus vaccination by federal and state consent laws that require parental or guardian approval. May be done. Regulators approved the emergency use of Covid-19 shots for a 12-year-old child this month, accelerating the Byden administration’s extensive vaccination and school reopening plans. However, it has unintended consequences for children at risk. The vaccine from Pfizer has not been fully regulated and therefore remains uncertain when compared to the federal agency-recommended series of routine immunizations. This means that children in many states can only receive it with the consent of their parents or guardians. This is an impossible hurdle for many children who are separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30) NPR: No masks needed in summer camps for vaccinated campers and staff, CDC says



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised previous guidelines for mask use and vaccination in summer camps. According to the latest guidelines released on Friday, in fully vaccinated camps, campers sing, play sports, and basket weaving without masks, except as required by local law. You can do it. “In a fully vaccinated camp environment, there is no need for masking or distance, no screening or testing,” Cmdr said. Erin Sauber Schatz, leader of the CDC Community Intervention and Critical Population Task Force, who wrote the guidance. (Yellow and Neil, 5/28) Other updates on vaccine deployment — Axios: “Unvaccinated” Star of David Patch Spark Protest at Tennessee Hat Store



Manufacturer Stetson announced on Saturday that it will remove the product from its store in Nashville, Tennessee. The store advertised a “unvaccinated” Star of David patch for $ 5. Protesters gathered outside Hatrex on Saturday to display a sign with a message such as “The Holocaust is not a marketing activity.” (Falconer, 5/30) Bay Area Newsgroup: Despite Vaccine Incentive Program, There Is No Stampede to Take Shots



Traffic steadily flowed into the Bay Area vaccination site on Friday, the day after the state announced financial incentives. But a $ 50 promise and a $ 1 million or more chance to hunt them down and try to find someone shot was equivalent to looking for a unicorn. Most people on the site, including volunteers, hadn’t even heard of the $ 116.5 million program. 19 shots. The California program, dubbed “Vax for the Win,” will provide the next two million Californians to be vaccinated with a $ 50 cash or grocery card to all vaccinated residents. We will draw $ 10,000 and $ 1.5 million prizes. (Selig, 5/28) Axios: COVID Vaccine Incentive: State Rewarding for Vaccination



From a $ 1 million prize to a free dinner with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, states and cities offer incentives as part of their efforts to increase immunization rates. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, daily doses in the United States dropped dramatically in late April and May. About 51.2% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated, and about 62.4% are vaccinated at least once. (Knutson, 5/30) AP: Mobile vaccination unit struck a small town in the United States to boost immunity



Pickup truck drivers drive to a white trailer in a parking lot on the land of Fallon Paiute-Shoshawn in the high desert of Nevada, and within minutes they are given a signature form and receive a corona virus vaccine. It will be inoculated and sent on the way. A pop-up clinic 60 miles (96 km) east of Reno is a mobile vaccination that the Federal Emergency Management Agency ensures that people in remote rural areas and one signal town are vaccinated. It is one of the 28 locations in the state where the unit was dispatched. Inoculation. (Sonner and Metz, 5/31) KHN: The Mississippi black community has turned their Covid rates around. Next: Advance the vaccine.



At the first pop-up vaccination event on April 10, the coalition for Covid 19 in northeastern Mississippi injected nearly 40 people in Shannon, where about 60% of the approximately 1,800 inhabitants are African-American. I did it. According to the organizers, the event was successful, although it was only a small part of the usual dose at large mass vaccination sites. A coalition of healthcare providers and elected officials. Held outdoors, it created a physically separated and communal atmosphere that many have missed over the past year. (Gibson Morris, 5/30) Crain’s New York Business: Armed with New Covid Labs, Mount Sinai Fights for City Vaccination Contract



Mount Sinai, an extension of the Covid-19 test lab, announced on Tuesday that it is aiming for a contract to provide test services to schools in the city. Earlier this year, Health Systems established Mount Sinai Covid Labs with the Hell’s Kitchen-based Persing Square Foundation, a non-profit organization that addresses social issues as part of a pilot program that provides saliva-based tests to charter schools. .. The Foundation has provided $ 500,000 to launch the program, said Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital. (Sim, 5/31) Houston Chronicle: Baylor College of Medicine begins clinical trials of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine



Baylor College of Medicine researchers are recruiting volunteers for a multicenter phase I clinical trial to examine the safety, tolerability, and immune response of different doses of a two-part clinical trial COVID-19 vaccine regimen. I am. “The Gritstone Oncology COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate is a virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, with the goal of generating an immune response that provides protection against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. It is designed to enhance the immune response to the disease, “said Dr. Jennifer Whitaker, assistant professor of medicine and molecular virality and microbiology at Baylor Medical College and senior researcher at Baylor’s laboratory. (5/29) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, which is a summary of health policy coverage from major media outlets.Sign up Email subscription..



