A longer blockage is likely due to warnings about a positive incident in Goulburn’s Jervis Bay when traveling to New South Wales last week.

Loading Three new cases were recorded on Tuesday, the number of exposed sites increased to 345, and Health Minister Martin Foley called the cluster of cases “a hotel outbreak in South Australia.” Quarantine Hotel in Adelaide. One minister said there was growing concern about airborne proliferation within the government. New mystery case or more “Fleeting communication– The virus spreads among strangers at the site of exposure – will inevitably cause an extension of the blockade, the minister said. Another minister, Age Before the briefing, he said there was likely an extended blockade. Ministers were briefed on Tuesday night about the extension length option (perhaps between 3 and 7 days), and before the weekend on Wednesday morning to provide more certainty to families and businesses. The final phone will be checked.

“This is a stranger-to-stranger transmission,” COVID-19 response commander Yeron Weimar said on Tuesday. “They don’t know each other’s names, and it’s very different from where we used to be. “They are slipping through each other in a small store and going around the exhibition hall … they are looking at the phone in a Telstra store.” Prior to Tuesday night’s meeting, state ministers said further evidence that the virus was transmitted through short interactions between strangers “inevitably” extended the blockade, as in another mysterious case. He said he would see it. “We cannot underestimate this challenge,” said Professor Sutton. “We’re trying to do what no one has ever had to do. Hunt down the most challenging variant we’ve ever seen.”

Victorian lawmakers and mayors said their areas should be spared from the extension of the blockade, given the absence of incidents and new exposure sites in these areas. Public health officials, who expressed some confidence that the virus wasn’t out of control on Tuesday, said they were worried about increasing evidence that it was spreading to places such as shopping centers and supermarkets. Authorities believe, in part, that this type of epidemic is caused by the greater infectivity of the Indian strain, which the World Health Organization now calls the “delta” mutant. COVID-19 Commander Yeron Weimar. credit:Joe Armao In one of Tuesday’s cases, a man shopping on the Port Melbourne strip near his workplace in the heart of the outbreak picked up the virus without anyone in the company knowing.

This type of infection means that virtually anyone who has passed through the exposed area can be infected, but at the Telstra store in South Melbourne, the Mickleham exhibition center, the Eping grocery store, and Craigieburn Occurred in a shopping center. In order to “drain the swamp” and prevent temporary infections in other large-scale exposed areas, Weimar said immediately to anyone who attended the following locations in the past 1-2 weeks: I urged you to test. Broadway Shopping Strip in Melbourne, Craigieburn Central, Epping Plaza, Epping North Shopping Center, and Reservoir. This was due to the closure of another geriatric care facility on Tuesday night after staff were confirmed to be in close contact with positive cases. Heathmont’s Mena Rock Life Aged Care has been completely blocked depending on the linked case. Age. This follows the blockade at Sunshine’s Blue Cross Western Gardens Long-Term Care Facility and the Arcare Maidstone Long-Term Care Facility.

The extension of the blockade will increase pressure on the Morrison government. Faced with days of criticism of refusing to provide financial support For Victorian people and their slow vaccine deployment. One senior federal minister Age The decision not to provide financial support was based on the Victoria State Government’s initial estimate that the “circuit breaker” blockage would last for only a week. They said the extension of the blockade would probably encourage the federal government to reconsider its initial decision not to provide assistance, especially if it continues beyond next week. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg defended the government’s decision and told lawmakers that the state government had attempted a “desperate smear” on the matter. “Victoria came to us and asked for help. According to a spokesman for the coalition, it was a short blockade, so it was manageable at the local level,” he said.

“In fact, when the numbers were telling a very different story, they made a pretty desperate attempt to defile us. Victoria had more per capita income than any other state. “ Loading The treasurer’s remarks are one of the few federal criticisms of the federal government after playing Prime Minister James Merlino, who accused Canberra of providing financial assistance as a “shameful” refusal. The Victoria State Government will expand its business support if the blockade is extended and will seek help from Canberra again. A source close to the Andrews administration said, “They have relinquished responsibility for everything else in this pandemic, but are obliged to come to the table here.”

State government Announced on Tuesday All senior care and disabled workers can jump in line to access the COVID-19 Jab at all Victorian immunization centers. The decision was previously approved by the state cabinet in late April, and the Andrews government wrote a letter to a private geriatric care facility shortly after providing vaccinations for workers, but received a modest response from housing. .. None of the new community cases announced on Tuesday were related to the elderly care setting. Four recent cases have occurred and some homes have been closed as senior care staff worked on multiple sites. All staff and residents of the Sunshine home where COVID-positive employees worked were negative on the test. Approximately 43,000 vaccinations were given on Monday, the third time more than 40,000 people received injections a day. More and more Victorian mass vaccination centers are offering Pfizer shots to people in their 40s walking off the street. The eight who should have been quarantined at home on Tuesday were not at home when the door was knocked by the authorities.

Weimar said they were “really concerned” and “followed up through our executive department.” Victorian officials picked up the virus in a hotel quarantine in Adelaide on May 4, and symptoms appeared before unknowingly infecting a Wollert man who flew to Melbourne that day and others almost two weeks later. We are still looking for a missing link to “Case 5”. .. Sites of concern People who have visited the following locations in the last two weeks are advised to have a test if they have any symptoms. Craigieburn Central

Bay Street and Graham Street, Port Melbourne

Clarendon Street and South Melbourne Market, South Melbourne

Pacific Epping (also known as Epping Plaza) and Eping North Shopping Center

High Street, Epping

Station Street, Lala

Broadway, reservoir

Foot Clay Market

Dandenong Market

Sanctuary Lakes Shopping Center and Stockland Point Cook For the first time, Weimer elaborated on the authorities’ working theory that a Warato man transmitted the virus to another person through a momentary contact in one of the few exposed areas from May 6 to May 9. Did. Take a train to and from MCG on the night of May 7 to watch Richmond play Geelong, have dinner at CBD’s Curry Vault restaurant on May 8, or visit a grocery store in Seven-Eleven or the northern suburbs. I will attend. ..