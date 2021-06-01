Proven mRNAs against coronavirus can do much more





This amazing effectiveness has been endured in hands-on studies in the United States, Israel and elsewhere. mRNA Technology-Developed for its speed and flexibility, as opposed to the expectation that it will provide strong protection against infections. -Even those who have already advocated it are gladly surprised.

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, or platform, may be new to people around the world, but it’s a technology researchers have been betting on for decades. Today, these bets are not only undoing the pandemic that killed millions in just one year, but also paying off.

This approach, which has led to a very safe and effective vaccine against new viruses, is also promising against older enemies such as HIV and infant-threatening infections such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and metapneumovirus. .. It has been tested as a treatment for cancers such as melanoma and brain tumors. It may offer new ways to treat autoimmune diseases. It is also being considered as an alternative to gene therapy for intractable diseases such as sickle cell disease.

The story of mRNA vaccines dates back to the early 1990s when Hungarian-born researcher Katalin Kariko of the University of Pennsylvania began testing mRNA technology as a form of gene therapy.The idea of ​​whether scientists want to use mRNA molecules is similar To cure or prevent illness. It sends instructions to the cells of the body to make something specific. Researchers like to use the cookbook analogy. The DNA of the body is a cookbook. Messenger RNA is a copy of the recipe-it disappears quickly. In the case of a genetic disease, it can be used to instruct cells to make a healthy copy of the protein. In the case of an mRNA vaccine, it is used to instruct cells to make something that looks like a virus, so the body produces antibodies and special immune system cells accordingly. The recipe disappears while the cooked product (the body’s immune response) continues. Carico has been unable to raise interest in this idea for years. However, for the past 15 years or so, she has been working with Drew Weissman, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania, to apply mRNA technology to vaccines. Scientists have recognized the potential of mRNA vaccines to quickly turn pandemic vaccines around since they began to focus on the pandemic threat posed by the new influenza and coronaviruses. “If you want to make a new flu vaccine the traditional way, you need to learn how to isolate and propagate the virus, learn how to inactivate it, and purify it. This takes months. For RNA. All you need is an array, “Weissman told CNN. They didn’t even need a sample of the virus itself. “When the Chinese announced the sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, we started the process of making RNA the next day. A few weeks later, we were injecting the animal with the vaccine.” It sounded revolutionary, but the idea was never new to Weissman, Calico, and others. “In my lab, we’ve been working on vaccines for years. There are five Phase 1 clinical trials that started before Covid hit,” said Pfizer / BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with Calico. Weissman, who contributed to the development, said. “I was late because of the pandemic. It will be completed next year,” he said. Two of these vaccines target influenza. One wants Weissman to become the so-called universal flu vaccine. This protects against rapidly changing influenza strains and probably provides people with years of protection in one shot, fresh vaccinations for each season of influenza. They are also working on two vaccines against the AIDS-causing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and one vaccine to prevent genital herpes. Researchers have also studied mRNA vaccines to combat Ebola, Zika, rabies, and cytomegalovirus. Another possible target: respiratory syncytial virus. RSV can infect most people in infancy and can put vulnerable babies into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 100-500 children die each year, but most die in 14,000 adults over the age of 65. “It infects everyone by the age of two,” said Jason McClellan, a structural biologist and Robert A. Welchchair of Chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin. One obstacle is finding the optimal version of the virus. McClellan specializes in finding the right conformations of the target viral structure that allow the human immune system to best recognize and build defenses against them. He said both GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are working on it. According to McClellan, another common cold virus, called the human metapneumovirus, which can cause pneumonia in adults and children alike, is another potential target for the vaccine. Again, ongoing work has helped speed up the development of the coronavirus vaccine, McClellan said. In this case, the original 2003-2004 study on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), virus and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, researchers found a version of the hump-like structure on the outside of the virus called the spike protein. It helped me to understand. , Used in the manufacture of vaccines. “We found a way to stabilize the coronavirus spikes in 2016, so we had all the knowledge ready when Covid-19 came out,” said McLellan. He said he was ready to go “within a few hours.” Other potential vaccines include rare viruses such as malaria, tuberculosis, and Nipah virus, Weissman said. All of this is made possible by mRNA technology. Effective vaccines against these infections have fled scientists for a variety of reasons. Weissman’s lab is currently working on a universal coronavirus vaccine that protects against cold-causing Covid-19, SARS, MERS, coronavirus, and future strains. “We started developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine last spring,” Weissman said. “There have been three coronavirus epidemics in the last 20 years. There will be more.” And the mRNA vaccine works very well. “We knew that in mice and monkeys, rabbits and pigs and chickens, it was very powerful,” Weissman said. He said the Pfizer vaccine produces five times as many antibody responses as those found in people who have recovered from the infection. cancer Another obvious use of mRNA technology is in fighting cancer. The human body fights cancer every day, and the use of mRNA may further improve cancer. “You can use it to get your body to produce beneficial molecules,” McClellan said. Different types of tumor cells have different recognizable structures on the outside that the immune system can recognize. “Imagine being able to inject someone with an mRNA that encodes an antibody that specifically targets that receptor,” McClellan said. Hyundai is a company specially established to develop mRNA technology, working on personalized cancer vaccines. “We identify mutations found in patients’ cancer cells,” he said on the company’s website. Computer algorithms predict the 20 most common mutations. “Then we create vaccines that encode each of these mutations and load them into a single mRNA molecule.” Modana says .. It is injected into the patient to help regulate a better immune response to the tumor. This is an early Phase 1 clinical study. BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci also had cancer vaccines in mind from the beginning. The company has eight potential cancer therapies in human clinical trials. “We believe our approach is broadly applicable to many therapeutic areas, but our most advanced program focuses on oncology, with more than 250 patients with 17 different tumors so far. Has been treated, “the company said. Say on that website. Autoimmune disease Using mRNA to combat autoimmune diseases is an “exciting area,” McClellan said. Current treatments are crude and involve digging into specific areas of the false immune response. This can make patients with autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis more susceptible to infections. BioNTech is working with academic researchers to use mRNA to treat mice that have been genetically engineered to develop a disease similar to multiple sclerosis. Autoimmune diseases begin when the immune system mistakenly attacks myelin, the fat cover of nerve cells. Treatment in mice Seemed to help stop the attack While keeping the rest of the immune system intact. Gene therapy The idea behind gene therapy is to replace defective genes with genes that function properly. Despite decades of research, researchers have been less successful, with the exception of certain immunodeficiencies and some eye diseases. It is difficult to find a vector to carry the modified gene into cells in a way that does not cause side effects and is persistent. The mRNA approach promises to send instructions to create a healthy version of the protein, and Weissman makes a special promise, especially in the treatment of sickle cell disease. In sickle cell disease, red blood cells become folded and can clog small blood vessels, causing pain and damage to organs. Messenger RNA can be used to modify the instructions to the bone marrow where red blood cells are made, instructing them to make cells in a healthier form. “Now we can target those cells, so we hope we can inject RNA into people to target bone marrow stem cells and cure the disease,” Weissman said. “It’s a $ 500,000 price tag-free gene therapy,” he added. “It should be just an IV injection, that’s it.” Testing in mice is promising, according to Weissman, and is the next step in testing the monkey approach. In 2008, a company called Shire Pharmaceuticals began developing mRNA treatments for cystic fibrosis, a deadly genetic disease caused by one of a number of small mutations in a gene called CFTR. The technology is currently owned by TranslateBio, a company specializing in mRNA therapy and vaccine manufacturing.that is Working on fixing a defective CFTR In the lungs by delivering mRNA via a nebulizer.Treatment appeared safe in early-stage trials of people and won Orphan drug status From the US Food and Drug Administration. Tick-borne disease The mRNA approach may also work for some tick-borne diseases, Weissman said. “If the tick’s saliva protein is immune, the idea is that when the tick bites you, the body becomes inflamed and the tick falls,” Weissman said. Lyme disease is caused by Lyme disease spirochidae, and mites usually have to remain attached for 36-48 hours before infecting the host with the bacterium. If the tick falls before that, the infection cannot be transmitted.

..





