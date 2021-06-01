COVID-19 precautions to keep childhood illness away





Disinfection and hand washing became common during COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The pandemic also serves as a powerful tool for many people. childhood Recent data suggest diseases such as chickenpox, gastric virus, and streptococcal pharyngitis. According to doctors, when countries with widespread COVID-19 vaccination, including the United States, return to normal, maintain some of the practices they have adopted, even if pandemic malaise discourages them from accepting it. Is recommended. advice. “The numbers are declining dramatically,” said Lana El Fegary, a pediatrician and head of clinical services in Kansas City, Missouri. I have never seen any of them. “ The· Virtual disappearance of influenza Well documented and well documented 99% or more case down During the winter, in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere.U.S. just recorded Influenza-related death of one child According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it decreased from 199 in the previous year in the 2020-21 season. Less widely known, as the data is more dispersed, is a long list of other viruses and bacteria that are shut out in the pandemic world. According to the CDC, chickenpox cases in the United States this year have fallen by more than two-thirds from pre-pandemic levels, as well as in Japan and Europe. CDC Lucen Mask Requirements for Summer Camps Although cases of streptococcal pharyngitis are not counted in real time by the CDC, some countries collect weekly data on the disease, a pharyngeal infection caused by a bacterium called group A streptococcus. As of May, both Japanese and UK cases were reduced by about two-thirds compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to data outside the United States, the reduction of another bug, rotavirus, which is a common cause of diarrhea and vomiting in young children, which is partially but not completely addressed by the vaccine, is even more acute. In some countries, such as Japan and Germany, rotavirus counts are updated weekly. As of May, Japanese cases of these infections were down 99% compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, and German cases were down 95%. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus Germany is also tracking gastric infections caused by norovirus. Norovirus is a bug that spreads to contaminated surfaces and causes nausea and diarrhea. Result: This year is a 94% decrease compared to 2019. “This is an unbelievable situation,” said Yoshihiro Hayashi, a pediatrician in the suburbs of Tokyo. He said visits with stomach bugs, snuffs and coughs are rare, probably due to measures against the coronavirus. Click here to read the full article on WSJ.com.

