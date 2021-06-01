My COVID story: I got infected with COVID after receiving both vaccinations

Muramanasan was infected with COVID despite taking all necessary precautions. He was even completely vaccinated when he caught the virus. This is his COVID experience, starting with precautions, followed by vaccination, quarantine and recovery.



On May 12, 2021, a Chennai-based newspaper said the day before, 3,66,161 cases were added to the Covid-19 case count in India, bringing the total to a whopping 2,33,40,948 cases. I reported. On the Tamil Nadu page, the treatise further reported that 29,272 new cases pushed the overall aggregate to 14,38,509. Had it not been tested positive the day before, the freshman list would have been one inferior. According to another news article in the same paper, vaccinations for all adults began on May 1, but vaccination rates are low due to supply shortages. By May 11, the 18-chlore vaccine dose received by all states was sufficient to administer a single dose to only 19% of the adult population and to only 3.82% of the country’s adult population. Interestingly, I’m one of the 3.82% privileged groups. I took the virus seriously, but COVID-19 wasn’t kind to me. But, as you can see, vaccination has helped resist the disastrous consequences of the virus that many others have experienced.

Read again:

My COVID Story: I gave birth while being COVID positive

My family lived in Hong Kong when the city-state was attacked by SARS in 2002. The viruses that cause SARS and COVID-19 belong to the same coronavirus family. During the SARS outbreak, the importance of masks, social distance and hand washing was taught in schools, the media, malls and metro rails. Hong Kong citizens were so aware of the importance of masks that they would wear them when they returned to work after sick leave or when they had to go outdoors when they were feeling sick, even after the killer virus had receded. Was there. When COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, WHO, Western countries, and some experts in India underestimated the importance of masks. But my experience in Hong Kong taught me something else. It may sound ridiculous now. A year ago, I wrote an article in the popular Tamil weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan about the importance of wearing a mask. It may also be interesting to remember that the Intellicia section of the first few months of last year was trying to prove that COVID was not a pandemic, and I’m a Hindu and that mistake in March 2020. Insisted on a case to counter the theory-Daily Tamil.

Even before the national blockade was announced on March 25, 2020, my colleagues and I started telecommuting (WFH) at the recommendation of our employer. Meetings in Microsoft Teams have become a new standard. The locals escaped commuting. State and international experts logged in to the conference from further distances. The airline and hotel industry may be complaining, but the meeting started in time and some ended early. But we missed coffee breaks, gossip, and office politics. Today, experts are trying to determine if bittersweet office space can ever be less important and if WFH can improve productivity.

Read again:

My COVID story: “Huge weakness and fever were my first symptoms”

I work on a civil engineering project and was in the design and bidding stage at the time, so I was able to do most of the work at home. However, this is not possible during the build phase. You cannot build a physical structure in a virtual world. Even during the design phase, it was sometimes necessary to visit the site and attend offline meetings and presentations. We also started working with 50% of our staff in June 2020 and had to visit government agencies from time to time after full attendance in September 2020.



In these difficult days, whenever I left home, I wore a cloth mask that completely covered my nose, mouth, and chin. In our offices and client offices, elevators and restrooms can be operated on foot. The guards have a new job. Check the participants’ body temperature to make sure they are disinfecting their hands. All seats in the meeting room are within reach.

We also paid close attention to the five steps of hand washing learned from Hong Kong. Wet your hands, rub them well with soap to lather, scrub for 20 seconds, rinse, and finally dry your hands. I started doing so when the virus began to spread worldwide in January and February 2020, but later I learned that my ritual was the subject of ridicule among my peers. But they too will soon learn the importance of hand washing.

Recently, the world has experienced many pandemics and epidemics. However, COVID-19 differs in many ways. SARS (2002) and MERS (2012), both Coronavirus It influenced the family, mainly East Asia and the Middle East, respectively. Scientists worked hard, but they left at the expense and no vaccine was invented to counter them. AIDS (1980) is a great killer. Over the decades, we’ve learned how to keep it away, or postpone the end date of tragically infected people, but to date no vaccine is available. Finding a vaccine for Ebola (2012) took three years for scientists. For swine flu (2009), we devised a vaccine within a year, which was the only candidate. Surprisingly, unlike these past experiences, multiple vaccines were invented for COVID-19 within a few months. Russia launched the vaccine as early as August 2020. Most Western vaccine candidates were launched in November and December 2020. India has also joined the epidemic.

But the greedy pharmaceutical industry and Western government action ensure that the benefits of vaccines are not disseminated to the poor around the world. Forty-four percent of Americans over the age of 12 are already fully vaccinated, but in some African countries, no one in 1,000 is vaccinated.

By mid-January, the Government of India had begun vaccination of front-line workers in Covishield and Covaxin. The second stage began in early March for all citizens over the age of 60, and the third stage began in early April for people between the ages of 45 and 60. ) Located in the heart of Chennai, where the middle and middle class people lived abundantly. You may have come across news such as the density of doctors in Tamil Nadu is at the same level as in countries such as Norway and Sweden, and the number of PHC in the state is as high as one in 12 villages (Indian average: 25). .. ); However, it seems that he has never visited PHC. Their faces were filled with admiration and overwhelmed by the warm treatment of well-trained nurses and healthcare professionals. Alas, during that time, the air was filled with vaccine hesitation and complacency, and few attempts were made to get rid of the dirty air, so few people took it. When I stepped into the same PHC for the second dose on April 22, the second wave of COVID-19 with a new mutant, strain B.1.617, began. This time the locals were flocking to PHC, so I had to wait a few hours before my turn came. That day, two weeks later, both Covishield and Covaxin, which experts made to resist variant B1 of the first wave, may be effective in generating an immune response, but a new strain. .. I also didn’t know that I would soon be an anecdotal example of both professional anxiety and hope. I got infected after vaccination, but in my case I emphasize the expert’s point that vaccination helps to provide resistance even in the event of an infection.

Approximately 6 weeks after the first shot, advice from various quarters began to flow and I got the second shot before deferring the second shot for 12-16 weeks. Despite the misleading instructions and advice, I remained clear and cautious about adhering to precautionary measures. But the new variant is more tricky and cunning.

On May 10, I had a dry cough, body pain, and a mild fever. I consulted a doctor over the phone, and he advised me to take the RT-PCR test. My wife and I made a reservation for the next day at a nearby clinic. Early in the morning of May 11, a Malayali nurse collected my swabs, wearing a badge proclaiming that there was only one nurse day. That night, the results came out at the same time as my doctor and Chennai. I was positive on the test.

The doctor asked me to quarantine myself, and within a few hours the staff at the Chennai Corporation office called me to confirm that I was quarantined and the resident was in a separate bedroom. I lived in a house that has a toilet. She also asked if there was someone at home who would take care of my needs. I answered affirmatively. I myself didn’t know at that point that my wife would serve three meals, two cups of coffee and a cup of soup every day outside the bedroom door for the next few days. The next day, the staff of Co., Ltd. notified the front door. Iron barricades around the apartment and on the streets that benefited only the contractor have long been stopped. Immediately after receiving the test results, the doctor prescribed me fever tablets and antibiotics for 5 days and multivitamins for 2 weeks. He asked me to check my oxygen saturation, pulse level, temperature every 6 hours and contact him via WhatsApp. Throughout this episode he never saw me, but he was watching me closely. The method of treatment has changed, perhaps yet another new normal. My oxygen levels ranged from 97% to 99%, but on May 13th and 14th my fever and body pain increased. I was exhausted and felt tired. I advised my doctor that I might need to fortify my medication. But the doctor was like a stationary saint. Keep up with what has already been prescribed, it was his naive reaction. On May 15th, my temperature returned to normal. It has returned to the old normal 98.6 ° F, not the new normal. (Distance, weight, force, and mass are measured in standard International System of Units (SI) units today. I don’t know why medical friendships are still roaming at imperial temperatures.)



I temporarily stopped helping with household affairs. Housework is added to my wife’s cooking routine. She was negative on the test and also revealed antibodies that she may have obtained from her first vaccination. On the other hand, despite the two shots, he had not developed traceable levels of antibody. Someone said that physiology is not arithmetic.

On May 26, 2021, newspapers reported that the number of people recovering from the state’s COVID the day before was 28,475. Of these, 8,033 belonged to the Chennai region. And I’m responsible for increasing that number by one.

My story is written in reverse order, starting with preventive measures, followed by vaccination, infection, quarantine, recovery, and now preventive measures. The vaccination certainly helped me. Vaccines currently in use were invented and tested before new variants surfaced. People like me may have been infected after the shot, but vaccination certainly provided me with additional protection when the virus finally arrived. I was ill for a few days and didn’t have to occupy valuable hospital space. Vaccines, masking, social distance, hand hygiene: A combination of all these precautions can resist COVID-19. Life is precious. We all follow the protocol with great care. Stick to science, our indispensable tool against this virus.

Did you fight COVID-19? We want to hear about it all. ETimes Lifestyle encourages all COVID survivors to share a story of survival and hope.

Please contact [email protected] with “MyCOVID story” in the subject line.

We will publish your experience.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article should not be considered as a substitute for physician advice. Please consult your doctor for more information.

