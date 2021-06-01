Ireland is one of the countries with the highest incidence of skin cancer in the world

Ireland is one of the countries with the highest detection rates for melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer.

Australia and New Zealand have the highest percentages in the world, with Ireland ranked 10th in Europe and 12th in the world for melanoma detection in both men and women.

According to World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) data, Ireland has 16.3 cases per 100,000, a higher rate than the United Kingdom.

Norway and Denmark were ranked as having the highest detection rates for melanoma in Europe.

This revelation came when a group in the agriculture and construction industry launched a health awareness campaign focused on the threat posed by skin cancer.

According to Central Statistics Office Ireland (CSO) figures, one in four skin cancer-related deaths in Ireland occurred in people involved in agriculture, construction, fishing and outdoor work.

The 2018 figures show that prolonged exposure to sunlight and UV light (often without proper protection) is a major factor.

Teagasc hosted a special webinar for farmers and people working in the agricultural sector on safety measures, including protection from overexposure to the sun.

We have provided an overview of the risks associated with unprotected sun exposure and what simple protection procedures can be performed.

Today, an average of nearly 1,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with various forms of skin cancer each month.

An average of four people die each week from skin cancer.

Concerned about the fact that the number of cases of melanoma (the most dangerous form of malignant skin cancer) is steadily increasing in Ireland, despite repeated warnings about the dangers of sunburn and excessive exposure to UV light. Are gathered.

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has shown that the number of Irish melanoma cases has increased by more than 300% since 1995.

In 2014, Ireland exceeded 1,000 for the first time in the number of new melanomas detected in a year.

That number surged to 1,138 by 2016.

In 2019, it was slightly below 1,100, with slightly more women diagnosed than men.

Health activists have warned that the incidence of illness could double by 2040 unless Irish people radically change their precautions against exposure to sunlight.

The St. James Cancer Institute emphasized that even the most dangerous form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma, can be cured if detected early.

“If cancer cells spread elsewhere in the body, they can be fatal, so it is very important to identify skin cancer early.”

The Irish National Cancer Registry (NCRI) noted that the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 91%. It is ranked as one of Ireland’s most treatable cancers if found in time.

Kevin Ohergan, cancer prevention manager at ICS, said some occupations are at higher risk than others.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with about 12,000 Irish people being diagnosed each year,” he said.

“But by taking these little” sunsmart “steps, we can reduce the number of workers dying from highly preventable cancers. “

Ireland is currently ranked 14th in the world in terms of population susceptibility to skin cancer.

Cancer is the most common cause of death in Ireland, accounting for almost 31% of deaths.

Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women.

The risk of dying from cancer was about 32% higher in men than in women.