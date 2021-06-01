How GP data saves lives

At the GP Data (GPDPR) service for planning and research, which will launch next month, Richard Alcock, director of NHS Digital’s primary care technology, explores how GP data can help save lives. I will.

Health services are rich in data that can provide life-saving insights. It has been used for many years to help us better understand and develop treatments for serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

This wasn’t as clear as in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, where access to data benefited millions of people.

NHS data are essential to managing the response, from policy decisions and hospital overwhelming to deploying vaccines and creating a shielded patient list to identify and protect the most vulnerable patients. did.

The General Practices data were also absolutely important for the Oxford University RECOVERY trial, which identified which treatments were most effective.

The trial saved the lives of people hospitalized with Covid-19. The therapeutic use of dexamethasone was found to reduce mortality by one-third in patients on mechanical ventilation and one-fifth in other patients receiving oxygen only.

Unique and rich dataset

GP data is a unique and rich dataset because it provides a holistic, long-term view of clinical records and incorporates social considerations in ways not found in hospital data. However, the way this data is currently collected does not meet the current or future needs of the system.

Called a new system for collecting data GP data for planning and research (GPDPR) was developed to maximize the use of data to improve planning and research, and to enhance the security of data and the consistency of how it is accessed.

We know that most people support the idea that data will be used for the broader benefit of the NHS and to improve patient outcomes. It can help us all at some point in our lives.

Addressing concerns

We understand the concerns about sharing personal medical data, and NHS Digital is committed to ensuring that data is fully protected and used only in ways that improve the lives of patients.

We have a responsibility to protect the data we hold incredibly seriously. We don’t get the entire GP record of someone, we only get the relevant data in it. As a result, we guarantee that there is no risk of someone being personally identified.

The new system pseudonyms data before leaving the GP system and is protected by end-to-end encryption. That is, you cannot link an individual’s name to a medical record.

There are very strict rules about who can access the data. Only organizations that legally use the data for health care planning and research purposes can access it and get only the specific data they need. All requests are subject to independent monitoring and scrutiny and are audited to ensure they are being used for the purposes requested.

We have worked with patient groups, general practitioner organizations and representatives, NHS commissioners, research institutes, national data guardians, and other organizations to build this new system. We have incorporated their recommendations to ensure that it fits the purpose.

Right to opt out

It is important that patients who want to opt out of data sharing still have the right to do so through the National Data Opt Out, and we are clear on how they can do this.

There are several benefits to implementing this new system for patients, GPs, system suppliers, and those who need data for planning and research.

For patients, it will allow new therapies to be developed and tested faster to improve outcomes from serious illnesses in many people. And that would mean that healthcare services can be tailored to their needs.

Reducing the burden on the GP and its suppliers in processing data requests and reducing GP’s responsibility for retaining, storing, and distributing data ensures the consistency of data standards and meets the necessary safeguards. This reduces the risk of sharing large amounts of identifiable patient data with many tissues multiple times.

Researchers and planners will be able to apply for access to data through one national channel. This allows you to link datasets and make the data you analyze more consistent. It has the ability to unlock important studies through groups such as UK Biobank and Genomics England.

Last year, we showed how health data can save lives. We want to give clinicians, researchers and scholars access to that data in a consistent and secure way.