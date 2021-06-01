Losing weight can beat diabetes and help the heart-consumer health news





Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A new study shows that aggressive weight loss programs may not only achieve remission of type 2 diabetes, but also end the need for blood pressure medications. I will. “Our study shows that in addition to the potential for remission from type 2 diabetes, there are other very important health benefits because weight loss is a very effective treatment for hypertension. Is [high blood pressure] There are serious health risks associated with it. ” He is a professor of medicine, dentistry and nursing at the University of Glasgow, Scotland. The weight loss program begins at 12 weeks with a nutritionally complete diet of low-calorie soups and shakes. If fully followed, the regimen can lead to weight loss of over 33 pounds, the researchers said. Then there is support to help people eat wisely and lose weight. According to the results of a diabetes remission clinical trial, maintaining weight loss freed 8 out of 10 participants from type 2 diabetes and did not require diabetes medication for at least 2 years. Participant diabetes and blood pressure medications were discontinued at the beginning of the study and resumed only if blood glucose or blood pressure increased. Of the 143 people who started the diet, 78 were taking blood pressure medication first, and 44 were taking more than one medication, the study authors say. Overall, average blood pressure steadily declined as people lost weight.According to a report published in the journal on May 31, it remained lower during testing 12 and 24 months after the formula diet ended. Diabetology.. Participants who had not been treated for hypertension were found to have had a sharp drop in blood pressure from week 1. For those who stopped taking the drug at the beginning of the study, their blood pressure also dropped, but slowly. Over a quarter (28%) of these patients had to resume blood pressure dosing during the formula diet. However, the same percentage of people were able to continue to stop taking blood pressure medications for at least two years. The weight management program was developed by researchers at the University of Glasgow and Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. More than half of the 4.5 million people with type 2 diabetes in the UK need antihypertensive drugs to reduce serious vascular complications, Lean said in a news release in the journal. “Overweight is the main cause, and weight loss can lead to relief from high blood pressure and diabetes for many people,” Lean said. “If you lose weight and your blood pressure is checked regularly in case you need to reintroduce your pills, it’s safe to discontinue your blood pressure medication.” For more information Newcastle University Diabetes remission clinical trial.. Source: Diabetology, News Release, May 31, 2021

