Studies suggest that COVID-19 may infiltrate insulin-producing cells in the pancreas

New studies suggest that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can infect the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas, reduce their ability to secrete insulin, and sometimes cause cell death.

Damage to these insulin-producing cells, known as beta cells, Diabetes ,in particular Type 1 diabetes ,here, pancreas According to the authors of the study, it already produces little or no insulin. “If you imagine that some patients already have diabetes, Virus Come in and nail the rest of the beta cells you have, that’s not good, “said co-lead author Peter Jackson, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

In addition, some studies suggest that severe COVID-19 can cause diabetes in people who have no history of the condition, again increasing the likelihood that the virus will infect beta cells. I have. Live science previously reported .. This trend is still under investigation, but given new data, Jackson said he believes the virus can induce diabetes by damaging beta cells. This is most likely to occur when people with prediabetes, or other health conditions that increase the risk of diabetes, develop severe cases of COVID-19.

People with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes — the body produces some insulin, but the tissues cannot absorb it. Insulin resistance — You are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms than the general public. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ..In general, people with diabetes are more likely to experience complications when infected than people without diabetes. Any virus , Because the condition can be compromised Immunity function.

That said, no one knew if SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could directly attack the pancreas, Jackson said.

To scrutinize this question, Jackson and his colleagues conducted an experiment on pancreatic tissue from an organ donor. Nine of them died of severe COVID-19 infection and 18 died of other causes and were virus-negative. The first group discovered that SARS-CoV-2 directly infects beta cells in some individuals, and in some laboratory experiments, beta cells from which the virus was withdrawn from other donors. It has been discovered that it can infect, damage and kill.Causes of non-COVID-19, according to a report published in the journal on May 18th. Cell metabolism ..

However, even with this new evidence, the central question of whether SARS-CoV-2 directly infects beta cells remains. In vivo Dr. Alvin Powers, director of the Vanderbilt Diabetes Center in Nashville, who was not involved in the study, said it remained unresolved. New studies show that pancreatic cells can be infected in laboratory dishes, but the same has not been clearly shown in humans, he said. To reach a definitive conclusion, scientists need to examine more pancreatic samples from patients who died of COVID-19.

Regarding reports that COVID-19 causes diabetes, “People with borderline diabetes or prediabetes, [critically] Anything is sick pneumonia , Heart attacks, strokes … Diabetes can also occur, “Powers told Live Science. “Not because of direct toxicity by the SARS-CoV-2 virus”, the number of diabetic cases may increase. Severely ill patients may develop diabetes. In general, reports of COVID-19-related diabetes are contradictory and need further investigation, Powers wrote in a recent commentary published on April 7. Lancet ..

How the virus invades beta cells

The first step in determining whether SARS-CoV-2 infects beta cells is to understand how the virus first invades those cells.

The virus mainly uses a receptor protein called ACE2 to enter cells, but some other proteins on the cell surface appear to help prime the virus and connect to ACE2. For recent studies published on December 1, 2020 Cell metabolism , Powers and his colleagues went looking for one of these proteins in beta cells called ACE2 and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2), but found few of them. In another independent study, Published in the same journal Researchers came to the same conclusion, and SARS-CoV-2 appeared to have few entrances to beta cells.

Professor Raul Andino, co-chief author of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California, San Francisco, said: San Francisco, California. However, there are doubts about the amount of ACE2 the virus needs to enter the cell, and it may help other proteins to increase their ability to latch on the ACE2 receptor, Andino said.

For example, a receptor protein called Neuropilin 1 (NRP1) and Transferrin receptor Both (TFRC) are associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.Normally, the former binds to various growth factors and the latter helps import iron into cells, but studies have shown that both receptors Coronavirus .. The team searched for these proteins, as well as ACE2 and TMPRSS2, in beta cells from five COVID-negative organ donors.

“We isolate the islets [groups of pancreatic cells] Human corpses will come in, “he said, and the tissue needs to be quickly collected and used to help with the experiment.

Similar to previous studies, they found low levels of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 in beta cells from donors, but interestingly, they found abundant NRP1 and TRFC. Beta cells express much more NRP1 and TRFC than alpha cells, another type of pancreatic cell, and if the virus infects the pancreas, the virus may be selective for beta cells. Suggests that there is.

The team then isolated more islets from COVID-negative donors and exposed the tissues to SARS-CoV-2 in the lab. A few days later, they exposed the cells to antibodies that latched on part of the coronavirus, ascertaining which cells were infected, and found evidence of SARS-CoV-2 primarily in beta cells. They found that blocking the NRP1 receptor with a small molecule called EG00229 could block some of this infection. This fact suggests that NRP1 may be the key to coronavirus invasion of beta cells, Jackson said.

“Imagine trying to catch a basketball. One-handed catching is tricky and causes the ball to flutter frequently. Two-handed catching is a much more accurate and efficient event,” he says. I did. To infect cells, a coronavirus structure called spikes must be connected to ACE2. In this analogy, he explained, NRP1 could help “catch” the coronavirus and insert spikes, even though there are relatively few ACE2 receptors available. According to a November report in the journal, some studies suggest that NRP1 grabs specific fragments of spikes and blocks this interaction, somewhat impeding the ability of the virus to infect cells in culture. I am. Science ..

The team also found that infected beta cells produce significantly less insulin than uninfected cells when exposed to dietary glucose. In infected cells, molecular signals associated with cell death began to skyrocket. These effects may be blocked again with EG00229, highlighting the potential importance of NRP1 to infection.

After confirming that the virus could infect beta cells of COVID-negative donors, the team wanted to see if the virus had developed in people who died of COVID-19. They found the genetic material for the coronavirus in 7 of the 9 donor pancreas. Using the antibody, as in previous experiments, the team confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 appears in 4 of the 7 donor beta cells. In those beta cells, they also found a genetic indicator that encodes a peplomer.

The pancreas of the other three donors showed widespread damage due to digestive enzymes that devoured the organs shortly after death, the authors write in a report. Therefore, Jackson suggested that antibody testing may have returned negative for three donors because of the severity of the injury. On the other hand, not all patients with severe COVID-19 are infected with beta cells, so a negative test may be accurate.

“To get a real number of pancreatic beta-cell infection rates in patients with severe COVID, we need to focus on a much larger study,” Jackson said.

This study raises other questions. Assuming the virus attacks the beta cells of living people like a laboratory dish, how does the virus first reach the pancreas? The development of pneumonia can help the virus escape the respiratory tract and cause a secondary infection elsewhere, such as in the pancreas, but for now it is unknown, Jackson said. It is unclear whether the pancreatic infection was caused by a mild COVID-19 infection, as the study included only people with severe illness.

And when the virus invades the pancreas, “How does an infection in the pancreas correlate with a decrease in insulin?” Andino said. The team observed that beta cells produce less insulin after infection in laboratory dishes, but the degree of reduction can vary in living individuals. “I think that’s an important question. Obviously … and that’s something I haven’t covered in this treatise.”

In addition, more research is needed to understand the role of Immune system In pancreatic infections, he said.In theory, direct infections can be widespread inflammation In the pancreas, it causes extra damage, and in people who are prone to type 1 diabetes, this can cause or exacerbate autoimmune attacks on the organs. But for now, it’s all speculation, Andino said.

Given the limitations of laboratory dish research, researchers are conducting a large-scale study of well-preserved pancreas from people who died of COVID-19 to confirm that the organs are directly infected. I need it. “It is not clear whether their approach to infecting cells mimics what happens when a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

