What is H10N3?China reports the first human case of avian influenza strain





According to a Chinese man became ill with what could be the first human case of H10N3 bird flu Associated Press.. “This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” Chinese officials said in a statement. AP report. “The risk of a large-scale infection is low.” Chinese National Health Commission A 41-year-old man was hospitalized on April 28 and said he was diagnosed with the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, a month later. Reuters report. Officials did not say how the man in Zhenjiang was infected, but said he was in a stable condition and ready to be released from the hospital. Reuters.. The· World Health Organization Human transmission of bird flu is rare and is usually associated with “direct or indirect contact with infected live or dead poultry.” What is bird flu? by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird-flu It is a disease that occurs naturally in wild birds, can infect poultry, and usually does not infect humans. “But there were sporadic human infections with the avian influenza virus,” the CDC reports. website.. “H” and “N” used to identify bird flu are different Hemagglutinin And Neuraminidase According to the CDC, certain viral proteins.

“Avian influenza virus can infect a person if a sufficient amount of the virus invades or is inhaled into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. It is present (in some dust) and can occur if a person inhales it, or if a person touches something with the virus and then touches the mouth, eyes, or nose. CDC Infection of humans with bird flu. Reuters Reported that humans have not had a major outbreak of bird flu since about 300 people were killed H7N9 2016-2017. “Most cases of human infection with this avian influenza H7N9 virus report recent exposure to live poultry or potentially contaminated environments, especially the markets where live birds are sold.” When, World Health Organization..

“A rare example of this person-to-person limited spread Virus Although confirmed in China, there is no evidence of sustained spread from person to person. ” CDC Outbreak of H7N9.

