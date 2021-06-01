Nursing homes show life-saving effects of COVID vaccine | COVID-19

The COVID vaccine works really, really well.
Only works if you take a shot.
This is a message from two studies on the effects of vaccines on the lethal spread of the virus in elderly housing with care across the country.
One study demonstrates that the vaccine dramatically reduced the mortality of the most vulnerable groups in the country — protecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated groups alike. Some people who fired are still infected, but most have few symptoms.
However, a second study found that only 50% of vaccinated people were vulnerable to the lethal outbreak of the virus, especially as new and more dangerous variants spread. ..
Currently, only 45% of Arizona’s inhabitants make at least one shot. This is just below the national average of 49%.
In Navajo County, 39% of the population is fully vaccinated. This includes 48% over 12 years old, 52% over 18 years old and 66% over 65 years old.
In Apache County, 50% of all residents are fully vaccinated, including 61% over 12 years old, 65% over 18 years old, and 78% over 65 years old.
In Gila County, 41% of all residents, 48% over 12 years old, 51% over 18 years old and 62% over 65 years old are fully vaccinated.
According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the promotion of vaccination of nursing home residents has almost eliminated deaths from the disease.
More than 132,000 nursing home residents died during the pandemic. This accounts for almost one-third of all deaths in the United States. Therefore, residents of nursing homes first lined up in December, when the mass vaccination campaign began.
The latest survey focused on 20,000 residents in 280 nursing homes in 21 states. Of these, about 4,000 were unvaccinated, about 20%. About 70% received only 2 shots and about 10% received only 1 shot.
After the first dose, 4.5% were still infected with the virus. However, most of these infections were minor and often asymptomatic. Of those who had both shots, only 0.03% were infected and most were asymptomatic.
The 80% vaccination rate protected 20% who were not vaccinated as well. The unvaccinated infection rate protected by herd immunity decreased from 4.3% to 0.3%.
However, before celebrating (consider the more subdued results of the second study), this focused on new cases and death clusters in nursing homes. Most of the inhabitants were vaccinated, but only half of the staff.
One unvaccinated staff member in a nursing home in Kentucky has spurred dozens of new infections, including 22 already vaccinated employees and residents.
Most of the infected vaccinated people had only mild symptoms. However, one of the vaccinated residents died, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, 26 facility residents and 20 staff were infected by one unprotected staff. The infected rank included 18 residents and 4 vaccinated staff. Two unvaccinated residents also died.
A new virus species was responsible for the Superspreader event. This killed three people in one facility, even though 90% of the residents and 50% of the staff were shot.
The mutant had multiple mutations in the peplomer. This meant that it spreads faster and better avoids vaccine protection. In this study, the Pfizer vaccine was estimated to be 66% effective for residents and 76% effective for staff in infection prevention. This is compared to the usual 95% efficacy against previously predominant virus strains. The new variants include several mutations found in both previously studied British variants and those that devastated Brazil and South Africa.
In Chicago, regular screening of nursing home residents confirmed 627 infections at 78 facilities, but only 22 of those who were fully vaccinated. Of those who fired but were still infected, two-thirds were asymptomatic. Nevertheless, two were hospitalized and one died.
Taken together, these studies demonstrate that currently approved vaccines work in the real world as well as in the first clinical trials among 50,000 people.
However, there are two terrifying lessons in these studies.
Even with vaccination rates of 50% to 60%, fatal outbreaks can occur. Unfortunately, only about 40% of the US population is fully vaccinated, and perhaps 50% are vaccinated at least once.
As a result, the country is far below the protection of herd immunity and tends to be a new case and death population. The epidemic of new, more infectious, more deadly, and more vaccine-resistant mutants only emphasizes the risk.