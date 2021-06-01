💦 Ann Arbor pools to quickly expand capacity

Good morning-and happy on the first day of June!

On Friday, the city of Ann Arbor announced that it would ease capacity limits on three pools as local and state recommendations change as COVID cases decrease and vaccinations increase. City officials said they would reassess safety practices on July 1, when Michigan will fully reopen.

Both the Veterans Memorial Park and the Bar Park Pool remained closed last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fuller Park Pool opened in July for 2.5 months and had very limited capacity.

“With a non-ideal system, many guests were dissatisfied with the fact that it was very difficult to secure a lap swimming space when the lap lane quickly filled up,” said pool recreation supervisor Gale Hahn in September 2020. I told A4 in the month. “As you can imagine, it was difficult for everyone to be satisfied with more than 120,000 residents and only 64 slots per day.”

Even today, with all three pools open, the city is working with the Washtenaw County Health Department to determine the best practices that residents are preparing for a more normal summer and longing for.

Sarah Parlett’s Report:

Starting June 14, the city announced on Friday that the public pools at Ann Arbor’s Bühl, Fuller and Veterans Memorial will have more capacity.

This change came after the latest order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and an update to the Public Pool Management Guidelines by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

In addition, starting June 14, the lap lane restrictions will change to allow up to 3 swimmers. Previously, only one swimmer was allowed in each lane.

“Staff are evaluating lower capacity options for immunocompromised individuals and other designated groups,” officials said. Said..

Here’s a timeline for how things change:

From Friday, May 29th to June 13th, the public pool will continue to operate under existing capacity limits and will use the existing booking system. This will give the city time to update its staffing model and set up new operational procedures, officials said.

From June 14th to 30th, the capacity for lap and general swimming will increase. A 2-hour pool admission fee can be purchased online. If available, pool admission can be purchased at the pool on the day.

Fuller Pool has up to 150 spots, while Bar Park Pool and Veterans Memorial Park Pool are each limited to 90 spots.

From 1 July, operational adjustments will be made as regulators update the information.

Ready to book? Method is as follows.



For swimming hours after June 14, admission can be purchased in the pool or online. http://www.a2gov.org/parksregister .. Additional details regarding the new process will be announced by June 4th.

All families who have already booked and are paying until June 14th are set up and do not need to do anything.

Community members who booked the spot between June 14th and September 19th will receive credit for their CibcRec account for future use. Officials said officials would need to contact pool staff if they would like a refund.

Spots that have been booked but have not yet been paid will be cancelled.

Please check this out for details.

